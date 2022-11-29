Pogo Health Making a Positive Impact on Virtual Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pogo Health aims to create a positive experience for those with chronic pain by providing fully-customizable 24/7 support and accountability through virtual health coaches, pain physicians, and mental health therapists.

Dr. Hunter Vincent

Pogo Health's mission is to provide a beacon of light on what can seem like the darkest part of a person's life. Their holistic approach to treating chronic pain provides a patient with a mental, emotional, and physical support network. The virtual, tailored programs help patients navigate the ups and downs of living with pain and overcome the daily mental roadblocks they may face due to their pain.

Pogo Health offers three (3) programs to help people in all steps of their chronic pain journey: Pogo VIP, Pogo Premium, and Pogo Plus. Whether you're taking the first step towards addressing your chronic pain or looking for daily support and management tips, the Pogo programs are designed to provide a support network across the spectrum of chronic pain care.

Approximately 20% of the US population is living with chronic pain. Pogo Health offers an opioid-free and holistic approach to help every individual with chronic pain live their best life. Their "pain coach in your pocket" approach allows night-and-day communication and accountability from your smartphone at the touch of a button. Mental health is directly linked to chronic pain, but learning to live a gratuitous and optimistic life is possible when given the right tools and care team.

Pogo Health CEO Dr. Hunter Vincent is a double-board-certified physician. He has spent the last decade actively involved in healthcare initiatives focused on maximizing patient engagement in their own health journey. Learn more about their initiative and virtual programs by visiting https://www.pogo-health.com/.

Media Contact:

Natalie Matiel

(310) 453-5404

[email protected]

SOURCE Pogo Health