Pohlad Companies Names Ben Hawn to New Chief Of Staff Role

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pohlad Companies, a privately held, diverse portfolio of organizations spanning multiple industries and sectors, today announced that Ben Hawn will join the organization, effective January 27, as Chief of Staff to Bert Colianni, Pohlad Companies' CEO. Ben comes to the Pohlad Companies from Argentem Creek Partners LP in Minnetonka where he has served as Managing Partner & General Counsel since April 2016. Prior to his work with Argentem, Ben held roles at both Pine River Capital Management and Faegre Baker Daniels. Ben served in the Marine Corps from 2000 to 2003.

Through his military service, legal expertise, and variety of roles in private fund management, Ben brings a wealth of leadership experience and business acumen to this role. He earned a BA in Economics from Hamilton College and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the William Mitchell College of Law.

About Pohlad Companies

Founded by Carl R. Pohlad in the 1950s, the Pohlad Companies had its start in the banking and soft-drink bottling industries. Now managed by his three sons Jim, Robert and Bill, with third generation family members actively involved, the organization has four primary business groups. Operating Companies includes ownership and management of firms in diverse industries such as commercial real estate mortgage banking (NorthMarq), automobiles (Carousel Motor Group) and automation (PaR Systems); Real Estate includes commercial real estate development and investment activities, principally through United Properties LLC.; Sports and Entertainment comprises investments in the sports and entertainment industries including the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Club; and Investments includes direct and non-control investments in privately held companies and in financial instruments of varying duration and type. The Pohlad family and the Pohlad Companies have a deep commitment to the communities where they live and work, demonstrated through the Pohlad Family Foundation, along with the giving and engagement initiatives of its operating businesses and employees. To learn more, visit pohladcompanies.com.

