Pohlad Companies Names New Chief Talent and Diversity Officer

"We are thrilled that Erryn has joined Pohlad Companies, bringing her considerable experience in talent acquisition, training and development and her expertise in aligning DEI and business goals," said Bert Colianni, Pohlad Companies chief executive officer. "She will be a valuable partner as we strengthen the diversity, inclusivity and equity within our culture and workplace."

Williams has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and diversity and inclusion roles in both public and private companies, including May Company, Target, Best Buy and Ryan Companies. Most recently, Williams led global inclusion and diversity strategy for Cargill. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles and currently serves as a board member and chair of the Human Resources committee for Bridging.

About Pohlad Companies

Founded by Carl R. Pohlad in the 1950s, the Pohlad Companies had its start in the banking and soft-drink bottling industries. Now managed by his three sons Jim, Robert and Bill, with third generation family members actively involved, the organization has four primary business groups. Operating Companies includes ownership and management of firms in diverse industries such as commercial real estate mortgage banking (NorthMarq), automobiles (Carousel Motor Group) and automation (PaR Systems); Real Estate includes commercial real estate development and investment activities, principally through United Properties LLC.; Sports and Entertainment comprises investments in the sports and entertainment industries including the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Club; and Investments includes direct and non-control investments in privately held companies and in financial instruments of varying duration and type. The Pohlad family and the Pohlad Companies have a deep commitment to the communities where they live and work, demonstrated through the Pohlad Family Foundation, along with the giving and engagement initiatives of its operating businesses and employees. To learn more, visit pohladcompanies.com.

