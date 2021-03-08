Pohlad Companies To Sell JB Hudson Jewelers

MINNEAPOLIS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pohlad Companies, a privately held, diverse portfolio of organizations spanning multiple industries and sectors, today announced that it plans to sell JB Hudson Jewelers to Gunderson's Jewelers. Gunderson's is an independent, family-owned jewelry retailer founded by George Gunderson in 1945. They currently operate stores in Sioux City, IA; Omaha, NE; Sioux Falls, SD and Fargo, ND.

"Reflecting their dedication to outstanding customer service, the JB Hudson team has built a premier brand and made JB Hudson a destination for fine jewelry purchases and repair of treasured pieces. We are extremely grateful and proud of this team of people, and the loyalty of our customers," said Ben Hawn, Pohlad Companies chief of staff. "Following this sale, Gunderson's will build on JB Hudson's strong legacy. Customers in this market will continue to enjoy exceptional workmanship in jewelry manufacturing and repair and will benefit from an expanded assortment of fine gifts, jewelry and watch brands."

Like JB Hudson Jewelers, Gunderson's is known for their passion and dedication to their business. They are beloved by their employees and communities and trusted by customers for the enduring beauty, quality and reliability of their products and services.

"We have admired JB Hudson for years and are very excited about the opportunity to bring Gunderson's to the Twin Cities," said Brian Gunderson, Gunderson's CEO and 3rd generation owner. "We look forward to becoming part of this community and sharing our jewelry expertise with JB Hudson customers."

Final closing on the sale of JB Hudson is expected to occur March 31, 2021.

About Pohlad Companies

Founded by Carl R. Pohlad in the 1950s, the Pohlad Companies had its start in the banking and soft-drink bottling industries. Now managed by his three sons Jim, Robert and Bill, with third generation family members actively involved, the organization has four primary business groups. Operating Companies includes ownership and management of firms in diverse industries such as commercial real estate mortgage banking (NorthMarq), automobiles (Carousel Motor Group) and automation (PaR Systems); Real Estate includes commercial real estate development and investment activities, principally through United Properties LLC.; Sports and Entertainment comprises investments in the sports and entertainment industries including the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Club; and Investments includes direct and non-control investments in privately held companies and in financial instruments of varying duration and type. The Pohlad family and the Pohlad Companies have a deep commitment to the communities where they live and work, demonstrated through the Pohlad Family Foundation, along with the giving and engagement initiatives of its operating businesses and employees. To learn more, visit pohladcompanies.com.

