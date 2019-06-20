Point Breeze Credit Union Plans to Double Size of Its Hunt Valley Facility

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Breeze Credit Union today announced plans to significantly expand its operations in the Baltimore area, doubling the size of its current Hunt Valley facility to better meet the needs of its members.

A new two-story, 20,000-square-foot addition to Point Breeze's current corporate offices at 11104 McCormick Road will increase its headquarters to 40,000 square feet while consolidating all of the credit union's administrative functions under one roof.

Point Breeze Credit Union

Approximately 30 administrative employees will relocate to the new building from Point Breeze's office in Rosedale. Members who do their banking in Rosedale will experience no changes since banking services and staffing at the branch will remain the same.

Point Breeze is also remodeling the lobby area in its existing Hunt Valley office, combining member service workstations with the latest banking technology to enable Point Breeze members to get quicker, easier access while preserving the personalized service they have come to expect. Employing its new "dialogue banking" service model, members will be personally greeted upon entering the office by a member service specialist who will be able to handle most of the member's needs without delay or referral to other staff members. Once work is complete, the Hunt Valley office will feature expanded parking and a new traffic light exit from the property onto nearby Wight Avenue.

"Point Breeze is experiencing record growth of new members and the number of loans we provide to our members," says President and CEO Bernard McLaughlin. "Our new, tech-savvy lobby and building expansion will enable us to better meet the financial needs of our members, while making it easier for us to provide easy, reliable banking to our members."

Work on Hunt Valley's remodeled lobby, where construction has already begun, is expected to be completed by this September. Construction on the 20,000-square-foot office expansion will start later this month and is expected to take about a year to complete.

About Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union is one of Maryland's largest credit unions, with more than 57,000 members and assets exceeding $781 million. A full-service financial institution that is member-owned and not-for-profit, Point Breeze offers easy, reliable banking through offices in Hunt Valley, Rosedale, Bel Air, Westminster, and Owings Mills, as well as more than 5,600 Shared Branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide. Membership in Point Breeze is open to individuals who work, worship, or volunteer within 20 miles of a Point Breeze location. Point Breeze is federally insured by NCUA and an Equal Housing Opportunity lender. For more information, visit www.pbcu.com.

Media Contact:

Ray Weiss or Jessica Tiller

410-303-5019 or 216724@email4pr.com

SOURCE Point Breeze Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.pbcu.com

