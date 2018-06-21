Point Foundation Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation (Point), the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students, today announced its 2018 scholarship recipients. The 20 LGBTQ students were chosen to be Point Scholars from more than 2,000 applicants. Point is also welcoming 25 LGBTQ students to its Community College Scholarship Program.

This year's scholarship recipients include seasoned advocates for LGBTQ rights and social justice, impressive young scientists, industrious medical students, and competent young people who will undoubtedly impact professions from law to business and the arts. Many of the scholarship recipients have overcome barriers to their success that are all too common among LGBTQ individuals, including discrimination, immigration status, homelessness, family rejection, and abuse.

"Point's diverse class of scholarship recipients give us hope and make us proud," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Point Foundation. "These young leaders are determined to make our nation and our world a much better place than it is today. Point is incredibly grateful to the people and companies that support our work and make these opportunities possible for our scholars."

For 2018–2019, there will be 98 LGBTQ students receiving financial assistance and programmatic support from Point. After graduating, students become part of Point's growing alumni network, connecting them with hundreds of contacts throughout the nation.

Facts about the 2018 Point Scholar class:

70% identify as people of color or bi/multiracial.

60% identify as other than male.

55% identify as bisexual, polysexual, or queer.

45% identify as transgender or gender nonconforming.

35% are first-generation college students.

Facts about the 2018 Community College Scholarship recipients:

72% identify as people of color or bi/multiracial.

64% identify as other than male.

64% identify as bisexual, polysexual, or queer.

40% identify as transgender or gender nonconforming.

56% are first-generation students.

Individuals, corporations, and organizations support Point's mission by designating a scholarship with a "Name." These donors pledge to cover the financial assistance and programmatic support Point provides its scholars.

Named Scholarships for Point Scholars: Anonymous; Arnold Schwab; Barbara Epstein Foundation; Barbey; Calamus Foundation; Fry-Garatea Family; George Benes, MD; HBO; HSBC; Janssen Infectious Diseases; John M. Deciccio; Kevin Hummer; Minton-Spidell-Jackowski; NBCUniversal; Novo Nordisk; Herb Hamsher; Point Honors New York; Rand Skolnick; Took Trust; Toyota; Viiv; Walter M. Decker; Wells Fargo; William J. Levy.

Named Scholarships for Community College Scholarships: Big Apple Recreational Sports; California Endowment; Christopher Sowa; Donald Cummins; Jerry & Diane Cunningham; Miami Beach Gay Pride.

The 2018 Point Scholars: hometown, area of study, degree, school, and Named Scholarship (where applicable):

Kevin Canton Mancia ; El Salvador ; Applied Mathematics; BS; UC Berkeley; HSBC Scholar

; ; Applied Mathematics; BS; UC Berkeley; HSBC Scholar Nia Clark ; Boston, MA ; Social Work; BA; California State University, Los Angeles ; Herb Hamsher Scholar

; ; Social Work; BA; ; Herb Hamsher Scholar Jose Cortez ; Chino, CA ; Medicine; MD; UC Berkeley/UCSF, CA; William J. Levy Scholar

; Medicine; MD; UC Berkeley/UCSF, CA; William J. Levy Scholar John Daniel ; New Albany, MS ; Health Professions Education; California State University, East Bay

; ; Health Professions Education; Lucas Dickerson ; Hurley, MS ; Computer Science; University of Mississippi ; HSBC Scholar

; ; Computer Science; ; HSBC Scholar Jimmy Ding ; Flower Mound, TX ; Medicine; MD; UPenn School of Medicine, John M. Deciccio Scholar

; ; Medicine; MD; UPenn School of Medicine, John M. Deciccio Scholar Ryder Fox ; Dallas, TX ; Atmospheric Science; Ph.D.; University of Miami ; HSBC Scholar

; ; Atmospheric Science; Ph.D.; ; HSBC Scholar Leanne Ho ; Orange, CA ; English; BA; University of Oklahoma

; ; English; BA; Mark Jeng ; Phoenix, AZ ; Medicine; MD; Stanford University ; George Benes , MD Scholar

; ; Medicine; MD; ; , MD Scholar Lis Jimenez ; Los Angeles, CA ; Sociology; BA; Occidental College ; Wells Fargo Scholar

; ; Sociology; BA; ; Wells Fargo Scholar Alice Liou ; Edison, NJ ; Social Studies/Education; Ed.D; Teachers College, Columbia University

; Social Studies/Education; Ed.D; Miah Miller ; Wellston, OH ; BA; Finance; Columbia University ; Barbara Epstein Foundation

; ; BA; Finance; ; Barbara Epstein Foundation Marisa O'Gara ; Hudson, NH ; Law; JD; Cornell Law School ; Rand Skolnick Scholar

; ; Law; JD; ; Rand Skolnick Scholar Anthony Pacheco ; Cathedral City, CA ; BA; Applied Mathematics; USC ; Fry-Garatea Family Scholar

; ; BA; Applied Mathematics; ; Fry-Garatea Family Scholar Teague Shattuck ; San Jose, CA ; BA; Philosophy; Reed College ; Wells Fargo Scholar

; ; BA; Philosophy; ; Wells Fargo Scholar Zoe Ridolfi-Starr ; San Jose, CA ; Law; JD; New York University School of Law ; Took Trust Scholar

; ; Law; JD; ; Took Trust Scholar Will Tong ; Dallas, TX ; BS; Computer Science; UC Berkeley; Wells Fargo Scholar

; ; BS; Computer Science; UC Berkeley; Wells Fargo Scholar Vanessa Warri ; San Francisco, CA ; BA; Anthropology; UCLA

; ; BA; Anthropology; Jimin Won ; Gardena, CA ; Finance; MBA; Cornell University

; ; Finance; MBA; Calliope Wong; New Haven, CT ; Medicine; MD; Stanford University ; George Benes , MD Scholar

The 2018 recipients of the Point Community College Scholarship: hometown, area of study, degree, school, and Named Scholarship (where applicable):

Jose Arango ; Business and Management; Miami Dade College, FL; Miami Beach Gay Pride Scholarship

; Business and Management; College, FL; Miami Beach Gay Pride Scholarship Melissa Arizola ; Psychology; San Joaquin Delta College , CA; California Endowment Scholarship

; Psychology; , CA; California Endowment Scholarship Sophia Bautista ; Political Science; Fresno City College , CA; California Endowment Scholarship

; Political Science; , CA; California Endowment Scholarship Ev Campos ; Sociology; Santa Monica College , CA

; Sociology; , CA Kyle Casteel ; General Studies; Ivy Tech Community College , IN

; General Studies; , IN Dylan Chang ; Business; Edmonds Community College , WA

; Business; , WA Yi-Vonne Chong ; Mechanical Engineering/Instrumentation and Controls; Bellingham Technical College , WA

; Mechanical Engineering/Instrumentation and Controls; , WA Eliana Christianson ; Liberal Arts; Windward Community College , HI

; Liberal Arts; , HI Alisha Davis ; Political Science; Whatcom community college, WA

; Political Science; Whatcom community college, WA Keith Dixson ; Business Computer Information Science; Antelope Valley College , CA

; Business Computer Information Science; , CA Catie Gudino ; English; Moreno Valley College, CA; California Endowment Scholarship

; English; College, CA; California Endowment Scholarship Tayler Hammond ; Criminal Justice Studies; Merritt College , CA

; Criminal Justice Studies; , CA Noah Hunter ; General Studies; North Central Texas College , TX

; General Studies; , TX Carlos Ibarra ; Human Services; LaGuardia Community College, NY; Jerry & Diane Cunningham Scholarship

; Human Services; LaGuardia Community College, NY; Jerry & Diane Cunningham Scholarship Quinn Jiles ; Art History ; Lansing Community College , MI

; Art ; , MI Lisa LaChapelle-Naranjo ; Allied Health/Nursing; Sacramento City College , CA; California Endowment Scholarship

; Allied Health/Nursing; , CA; California Endowment Scholarship Ethan Lares-Salinas ; Political Science; College of the Desert , CA

; Political Science; , CA Luna Lund ; Sociology; Folsom Lake College , CA; California Endowment Scholarship

; Sociology; , CA; California Endowment Scholarship Omid Mehrage ; Business Administration, Mathematics; Diablo Valley College , CA; California Endowment Scholarship

; Business Administration, Mathematics; , CA; California Endowment Scholarship Shawn Padley ; Liberal Arts/Gender and Women's Studies; Madison Area Technical College , WI; Christopher Sowa Scholarship

; Liberal Arts/Gender and Women's Studies; , WI; Christopher Sowa Scholarship Mysterie Peña ; Communications; Santa Monica College , CA

; Communications; , CA Laith Ocean Rodriguez ; Sociology; Santa Rosa Junior College ; Big Apple Recreational Sports Scholarship

; Sociology; ; Big Apple Recreational Sports Scholarship Paul Sherrer ; Marketing; Sacramento City College , CA

; Marketing; , CA Emmett Tassin ; Landscape Architecture; Berkeley City College, CA

; Landscape Architecture; City College, CA Sammie Zenoz ; English/Creative Writing; Miami Dade College, FL; Donald Cummins Scholarship

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society.

Since 2002, Point has awarded more than 400 scholarships. The Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development and community service training. www.pointfoundation.org

