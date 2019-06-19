Point Foundation Announces 2019 Scholarship Recipients

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation (Point), the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students, today announced its 2019 scholarship recipients. The students receiving support from Point this year make up a group of passionate activists, ready and willing to fight for progress in the face of an increasing lack of support for LGBTQ people at the highest levels of government. 16 LGBTQ students were chosen to be Point Scholars from more than 2,100 applicants. Point is also welcoming 25 LGBTQ students to its Community College Scholarship Program.

Point's scholarship recipients are talented students with a proven track record of challenging unjust laws and policies, offering guidance to future generations, and using artistry to combat long-lasting discrimination. In addition to their fearless leadership, they have battled obstacles including immigration status, homelessness, family rejection, and abuse. Each one of them has the dedication and resilience to inspire change across the country.

A complete list of scholarship recipients appears below; bios for each are available on Point's website, www.pointfoundation.org/meet.

"These LGBTQ students have demonstrated the potential to be the informed and visionary leaders our society needs right now," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Point Foundation. "Their dedication to making the world around them a better place provides our community with the promise of a better future. Point is grateful to the incredible people and companies whose support relieves the crushing burden of financing education and presents our scholars with a new world of opportunity."

In the 2019–2020 academic year, 85 LGBTQ students will receive financial assistance and programmatic support from Point as they pursue their associate, bachelor's, or advanced degrees. After graduating, students become part of Point's growing alumni network, connecting them with hundreds of caring individuals and professional contacts throughout the nation. These connections and experiences help to shape the leaders who will go on to defend and advance the rights of LGBTQ people and create a more inclusive, equitable society.

Notable facts about the 2019 Point Scholar class:

69% identify as people of color or bi/multiracial.

32% identify as transgender or gender nonconforming.

38% are first-generation college students.

Notable facts about the 2019 Community College Scholarship recipients:

64% identify as people of color or bi/multiracial.

48% identify as transgender or gender nonconforming.

52% are first-generation students.

Individuals, corporations, and organizations can support Point's mission by designating a scholarship with a "Name," which recognizes the donor, an individual, or an institution. Named Scholarship donors pledge to cover the financial assistance and programmatic support Point provides its scholars.

Named Scholarships for Point Scholars are generously being supported by: Anonymous; Arnold Schwab; Barbara Epstein Foundation; Barbey; CAA; Calamus Foundation; FedEx; Fry-Garatea Family; George Benes, MD; HBO; Herb Hamsher; HSBC; Janssen Infectious Diseases; Jeff Ogle & Jeff Stearns; John M. Deciccio; Kevin Hummer; Minton-Spidell-Jackowski; NBCUniversal; Novo Nordisk; Patti Sue Mathis; Rand Skolnick; Stacy R. Friedman; Took Trust; Toyota; ViiV Healthcare; Walter M. Decker; Wells Fargo; William J. Levy.

Named Scholarships for Community College Scholarships are generously being supported by: Big Apple Recreational Sports; Bryan Fitzgerald; CarGurus; Donald Cummins; Equality Florida; John Hancock; Miami Beach Pride; Terry Longmore.

The 2019 Point Scholars, including their hometown, area of study, degree, school, and Named Scholarship (where applicable) are as follows:

William Campillo Terrazas ; Phoenix, AZ ; Pharmacy; MD; University of Texas at El Paso ; Janssen Infectious Diseases Scholar

; ; Pharmacy; MD; ; Janssen Infectious Diseases Scholar Kyle Casteel ; Indianapolis, IN ; Policy Studies and Global and International Studies; BA and BS; Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis

; ; Policy Studies and Global and International Studies; BA and BS; – Indianapolis Vivienne Cho ; Florence, AL ; Music Performance and Education; BM; University of North Alabama ; Patti Sue Mathis Scholar

; ; Music Performance and Education; BM; ; Patti Sue Mathis Scholar Daniel Egol ; Briarcliff Manor, NY ; Business; MBA; Yale School of Management

; ; Business; MBA; Yale School of Management Elizabeth Rose Elrod ; Stout, OH ; Music Therapy; MB; Ohio University - Athens

; ; Music Therapy; MB; Reeves Gift; Bowie, MD ; Cinema; BA; University of Southern California ; CAA Scholar

; Cinema; BA; ; CAA Scholar Nolan Golden ; Houston, TX ; Anthropology and Gender/Queer Studies; BA; University of California, San Diego ; Jeff Ogle & Jeff Stearns Scholar

; ; Anthropology and Gender/Queer Studies; BA; ; & Jeff Stearns Scholar Kirin Gupta ; Oakton, VA ; International Law and Legal History; JD/PhD; Harvard Law School ; Walter M. Decker Scholar

; ; International Law and Legal History; JD/PhD; ; Walter M. Decker Scholar Tayler Hammond ; Brentwood, CA ; Criminology; Undecided; BA

; ; Criminology; Undecided; BA Rachel Harwood ; Spokane, WA ; Biochemistry and Comparative Religion; BS; University of Washington

; ; Biochemistry and Comparative Religion; BS; Kai Huang ; San Jose, CA ; Psychobiology; BS; University of California, Los Angeles

; ; Psychobiology; BS; Timothy S. Jones II ; New Haven, CT ; Theater and Performance Studies; EdD/PhD; Stanford University ; Calamus Foundation Scholar

; ; Theater and Performance Studies; EdD/PhD; ; Calamus Foundation Scholar James Lee ; Olympia, WA ; Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; MD; Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine; ViiV Healthcare Scholar

; ; Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; MD; Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine; ViiV Healthcare Scholar Andrew Ntim ; Zion, IL ; Law; JD; Yale Law School; FedEx Scholar

; ; Law; JD; Yale Law School; FedEx Scholar Bianca Nunez ; Laredo, TX ; Aerospace Engineering; BS; University of Texas at Austin ; Wells Fargo Scholar

; ; Aerospace Engineering; BS; ; Wells Fargo Scholar Gabby Sergi; Danville, CA ; Law; JD; University of California, Hastings College of Law

The 2019 recipients of the Point Community College Scholarship, including their area of study, school, and Named Scholarship (where applicable) are as follows:

Mohamad Al Khen ; Electric Engineering; Richland College

; Electric Engineering; Christos Anastasopoulos ; Liberal Arts; Borough of Manhattan Community College

; Liberal Arts; College Gigi Andrews ; Psychology; Grossmont College

; Psychology; Jasper Benner ; Psychology; Cosumnes River College

; Psychology; Jasz Cabrera; Arts/Technical Theater; Grossmont College ; Big Apple Recreational Sports Scholarship

; Big Apple Recreational Sports Scholarship Karin Carrillo ; Nursing; Seattle Central Community College

; Nursing; Andreas Copes ; Mass Media; Community College of Philadelphia ; CarGurus Scholarship

; Mass Media; ; CarGurus Scholarship Alan Cruz ; Criminal Justice; College of Southern Nevada

; Criminal Justice; College of Stephen Davis ; Nusing; Malcolm X College

; Nusing; Emily Greenlee ; Theater and Acting; Diablo Valley College

; Theater and Acting; Kenmel Guzman; STEM; Miami Dade College; Miami Beach Pride Scholarship

Sophia Jimenez ; Nursing; San Jacinto Community College

; Nursing; College Jack Jordan ; Social Work; Broward Community College ; Equality Florida Scholarship

; Social Work; ; Equality Florida Scholarship Noéh Juarez; Anthropology; Fullerton College

Maddie Klementyn; Electrical and Computer Engineering; Portland Community College

Olive McGuire ; Women and Gender Studies; Pasco-Hernando State College

; Women and Gender Studies; Rodrigo Mendez ; Psychology; Palm Beach State College; Donald Cummins Scholarship

; Psychology; Palm Beach State College; Donald Cummins Scholarship Elise Oleksiak ; Occupational Therapy; LaGuardia Community College

; Occupational Therapy; LaGuardia Community College Ammo Rayne ; Theater Arts; Fullerton College

; Theater Arts; Ash Tebar; Liberal Arts; Bronx Community College

Izzy Thomas ; Civil/Environmental Engineering; Pasadena City College

; Civil/Environmental Engineering; Daniel Trovato ; Criminal Justice; Community College of Baltimore County

; Criminal Justice; Jaime Truzman ; Hospitality Management; Santa Fe College ; Terry Longmore Scholarship

; Hospitality Management; ; Terry Longmore Scholarship Luis Verbera ; Business Administration; West Valley College ; John Hancock Scholarship

; Business Administration; ; John Hancock Scholarship Gabrielle Zwi ; Political Science and Music; Montgomery College ; Bryan Fitzgerald Scholarship

About Point Foundation

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2002, Point has awarded more than 400 scholarships, making it the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development and community service training.

