Point Foundation Announces 2021 Flagship Scholarship Recipients

In this, its 20 th anniversary year, 21 new Point Flagship Scholars were selected from a pool of more than 2,000 applicants; they will join 38 current recipients. Over the final two weeks of Pride Month, Point will also welcome 58 students to their Community College Scholarship Program, award 45 BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Scholarships, and another 60 students will receive Opportunity Grants. Overall, Point plans to award more than 320 scholarships in the 2021-22 academic year ahead.

"We received more than 2000 applications for the Flagship Scholar program this year, and it was one of our most competitive selections ever," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO. "We know these scholars will succeed and we're here for them every step of the way. I'm also excited to announce that in the coming weeks we will award more Community College and BIPOC scholarships than ever before – more than doubling the number of students we supported last year."

The 2021 Point Scholars, including their area of study, degree, school, and Named Scholarship (where applicable) are as follows:

Undergraduates

Sofia Arlen , Yale University , Ethics, Politics, and Economics

, Ethics, Politics, and Economics Morgan Beaven , Arizona State University , Public Service and Public Policy, Wells Fargo Scholarship

, Public Service and Public Policy, Wells Fargo Scholarship Andreas Copes , Temple University , Communication and Journalism Studies

, Communication and Journalism Studies Donnavan Dillon , University of Kansas , Political Science, Alfred A. Cave Scholarship

, Political Science, Alfred A. Cave Scholarship Manny Faria , Stanford University , Neurobiology, Jeff Ogle & Jeff Stearns Scholarship

, , Neurobiology, & Jeff Stearns Scholarship Isaac James , University of Texas at Austin , Government, Plan II Honors, and LGBTQ Studies, Patti Sue Mathis Scholarship

, , Government, Plan II Honors, and LGBTQ Studies, Patti Sue Mathis Scholarship Felix Kiene-Gualtieri , New York University , Photography and Imaging, Wells Fargo Scholarship

, Photography and Imaging, Wells Fargo Scholarship Jo Lew , Southern Methodist University , Political Science, Public Policy, and Human Rights

, Political Science, Public Policy, and Human Rights Arianna Peró , Massachusetts Institute of Technology , Physics and Human Rights, Synchrony Foundation Scholarship

, , Physics and Human Rights, Synchrony Foundation Scholarship Marc Ridgell , Washington University in St. Louis, African and African American Studies, Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, & Sociology

, in St. Louis, African and African American Studies, Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, & Sociology Yvin Shin , Columbia University , Political Science and Neuroscience, Stacy R. Friedman Scholarship

, Political Science and Neuroscience, Stacy R. Friedman Scholarship Jenna Smith , Duke University , Political Science, Wells Fargo Scholarship

, Political Science, Wells Fargo Scholarship Erin Wilson , Spelman College , Theoretical Astrophysics, Michael J. Jeffrey and Jeffrey J. Mitchell Scholarship





Graduate School

Davy Deng, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health,

of Public Health, Adriann Dolphin , Harvard University, Business

Harvard University, Business Jessie Garcia Gutiérrez, University of California, Berkeley , Social Welfare & Public Health, Victoria's Secret Scholarship

, Social Welfare & Public Health, Victoria's Secret Scholarship Em Kuo , Northwestern University, Business

, Northwestern University, Business Kelvin Moore , University of California , San Francisco, Medicine

, , San Francisco, Medicine Sydney Rinehart , University of Michigan-Ann Arbor , Social Work, Rand Skolnick Endowed Scholarship

, , Social Work, Rand Skolnick Endowed Scholarship Mikiko Thelwell , University of California, Los Angeles , Medicine, Anchor Trust Scholarship

, Medicine, Anchor Trust Scholarship Jamar Williams , Harvard University , Public Policy & Business

This year's scholarship awards are made possible because of the generosity of lead supporters which include (in alphabetical order): Coach Foundation, DTS, FedEx, Lands' End, Katy Perry, MacKenzie Scott, Toyota, Victoria's Secret, Wells Fargo, and more.

About Point Foundation

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2002, Point has awarded more than 400 scholarships, making it the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development and community service training. pointfoundation.org | facebook.com/pointfoundation | twitter.com/pointfoundation | instagram.com/pointfoundation

