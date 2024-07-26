Point Foundation Celebrates Success of the 2024 National Leadership Conference

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation, the nation's leading scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students, announced the success of its 2024 National Leadership Conference in Washington, DC. Nearly 100 scholars, alumni, and supporters gathered to celebrate LGBTQ leaders.

The conference featured a series of workshops, speakers, scholarship partners, and networking opportunities to equip Point Scholars with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in postsecondary studies and lead in their respective fields.

Point Foundation celebrates its new class of 755 students at the National Leadership Conference in Washington DC. Post this

Workshops included a panel on higher education leadership with LGBTQ Leaders in Higher Education Board President, Richard Helldobler. The keynote speaker was Paul, Weiss partner, and Point Alum, Alexia Korberg, who spoke on anti-LGBTQ court cases. Additionally, Gautam Raghavan, the assistant to the President and director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, spoke on the importance of building professional connections.

"During this time of animosity from our legislators and on campuses nationwide, it's essential that we create community events to learn and spark LGBTQ joy," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO of the Point Foundation.

Ashland Johnson, Point Alum, and founder of the Inclusion Playbook led a panel on career preparedness featuring:

Wells Fargo EVP, Head of HR, Chief Operating Office, Anne Boyle ;

; Point Board Member and Chief of Staff at Equal Pride, Chris Go;

Director of Fundraising at Apollo Global Management, Carlos Loor ;

; Human Resources Manager, College, People and Culture and Employment Brand at Toyota, Sherry McCaskill ; and

; and Point Foundation Chief of Staff, Kevin Wright .

Additionally, a panel on access to higher education led by Jorge Valencia included:

President and Executive Director of Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars, Noël Harmon;

Executive Director of the Dr. N. Payne Center for Social Justice at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, M. Christopher Brown II ; and

; and Point Flagship Scholar and Native Forward Scholar, Eldred Lesansee .

"I guess a memory that will stick with me my whole life is the ability to see all these bright young people I would've never met," said Point Scholar Sabrina Jennen.

Event sponsors include Wells Fargo, Toyota, and Victoria's Secret & Company.

About Point Foundation: Point Foundation empowers promising lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society.

