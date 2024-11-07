Point Foundation Statement on the 2024 Election

Our Work is Far from Over

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we reflect on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, it is clear that, regardless of the results, our work is far from over. Organizations like Point Foundation remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for the rights and dignity of LGBTQ students.

President-elect Donald Trump's history with LGBTQ rights includes opposing the Equality Act, which would have included giving LGBTQ people equal protection against discrimination, banning transgender people from working in the military, and stopping LGBTQ students from using appropriate bathrooms in schools. Trump's initial administration also allowed the government to discriminate against LGBTQ federal employees.

In addition to an incoming administration that is hostile to LGBTQ progress, the current landscape is marked by significant national court cases challenging the rights of people to access health care, as well as cases addressing workplace discrimination against LGBTQ individuals. These cases and more than 500 bills introduced in state legislatures nationwide that affect LGBTQ rights highlight the urgent need for continued vigilance and advocacy.

Along with the current trend in state and municipal leadership nationwide, the current state of the courts in the United States poses a significant risk to the equality and well-being of many Americans. With increasing political influence and decisions that roll back hard-fought protections, marginalized communities—particularly LGBTQ people, people of color, and women—are at greater risk of losing their rights. If judicial decisions continue to erode these fundamental rights, the lives and freedoms of millions of Americans could be severely impacted.

We call on people nationwide to join us in standing up for LGBTQ rights within their own communities. Now it is crucial to collaborate with nonprofits like Point Foundation, whose mission is to support education for LGBTQ students, to ensure that the spirit of Pride—rooted in protest and the fight for equality—thrives.

"We must support the younger generations of LGBTQ advocates who are picking up the fight now to protect and advance LGBTQ communities nationwide," said Point Foundation Executive Director and CEO Jorge Valencia.

Together, we can fight back and work toward a future where every LGBTQ person can live openly and without fear. Your support and activism are essential in this ongoing struggle for justice and equality.

