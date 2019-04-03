Point Loma Credit Union Announces New Branch Location in North Park

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Loma Credit Union today announced its newest branch location to open this summer in North Park. Most recently the credit union was named 2018 National City Business of the Year and East County Financial Services Business of the Year, and a finalist for Carlsbad's 2019 Community Footprint Award.

Along with all of the Credit Union service offerings, Point Loma Credit Union will provide a unique branch experience to reflect the spirit of the North Park community. Some elements will include co-working spaces, a community meeting space that residents can book for meetings, a local artist partnership, a curriculum of seminars, events, and more.

"We know that finances can be stuffy and complex, so we are making our North Park experience feel more casual, convenient, open, and welcoming. We want to help eliminate the barriers that stand in the way so people can dream bigger and do more," said Dave Brooke, president, and chief executive officer at Point Loma Credit Union. "North Park has been on our radar for a few years, and we are excited to call this thriving neighborhood home."

To fully engage with and embrace the community, Point Loma Credit Union is partnering with North Park Main Street and North Park Community Association on events throughout the year including North Park Thursday Market, Bird Park Concert Series, North Park Shop Small, and North Park Main Street Small Business Mixers.

The branch is scheduled to open in June at 3773 30th Street, San Diego, CA.

About Point Loma Credit Union:

Point Loma Credit Union has been a part of San Diego and the surrounding communities, full of one-of-a-kind businesses and diverse and passionate doers since 1948. For more than 70 years, they have helped over 30,000 members in seven branch locations make the most out of their finances so they can live life on their own terms. Today, Point Loma Credit Union holds over $500 million in assets and provides a full array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and digital banking options. Also, through the credit union's partnership with the CO-OP network, members have surcharge-free access to more than 30,000 ATMs across the country. 2018 National City Business of the Year and East County Financial Services Business of the Year winner.

