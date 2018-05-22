Point Made Learning Declares The Implicit Bias Conversation Essential For Everyone, #NotJustStarbucks

Recognizing that interrupting racism will require entire communities to come together, PML is staging the Let's Talk about What's Been Brewing event to get individuals throughout the U.S., and not just Starbucks employees, to carve out time on May 29 to learn more about racial bias and then gather a group of peers, friends, or colleagues together to talk about it.

"We're asking people to acknowledge the fact that the recent incident at Starbucks isn't just a Starbucks issue. Racism in America is something we all need to address," said Catherine Wigginton Greene, PML's Executive Director of Content and Engagement. "So let's use May 29 as an opportunity to brew our own coffee and engage in healthy dialogue about how we can make some real change."

For the event, PML's workshop facilitation team will host Facebook Live discussions throughout the day. In addition, PML will provide conversation prompts and guidelines, an action-plan toolkit, and resources for further learning to support discussion groups forming across the country. All content, tools, and resources will be available online beginning at 6AM EST on Tuesday, May 29, through 6AM EST on Wednesday, May 30.

Join the event on May 29th at http://www.pointmadelearning.com/notjuststarbucks

Point Made Learning uses documentary film to facilitate productive discussions around the most uncomfortable topics we face in American society - starting with racism. We've taken an innovative approach to raising awareness and organizing communities through our unique combination of storytelling, real talk, and digital tools. We tell true stories and teach powerful lessons about race and racism. We believe true stories can strengthen human connections and inspire change.

If you would like more information, please contact:

Name: Lisa Flores

Email: Lisa@FloresDigital.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-made-learning-declares-the-implicit-bias-conversation-essential-for-everyone-notjuststarbucks-300652975.html

SOURCE Point Made Learning

Related Links

http://www.pointmadelearning.com

