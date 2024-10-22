Point Mortgage Expands Its Footprint to Fort Wayne, Indiana

Bringing Competitive Mortgage Solutions to Homebuyers across Allen County

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Mortgage, a trusted name in the mortgage industry licensed in 32 states, is excited to announce its expansion into Indiana and the Fort Wayne/Allen County region. This strategic move enables Point Mortgage to offer its comprehensive suite of competitive mortgage solutions to homebuyers and homeowners across Northeastern Indiana.

With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Point Mortgage provides a variety of loan products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans. The company's mission is to deliver personalized mortgage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring a smooth and successful home financing experience.

Point Mortgage Corporation expands to Fort Wayne, Indiana, hires top performing loan officer Jayme Sullivan

"Our strategic growth in the Midwest continues and Fort Wayne is an exciting move for us," said Peter Mendiola, President and CEO at Point Mortgage. "Fort Wayne is one of the fastest growing cities in America and we're proud to be welcomed with our dedication to helping more families achieve their homeownership dreams. We are confident that our competitive rates, diverse loan options, and exceptional customer service will make a positive impact on the Allen County housing market."

As part of the Point Mortgage Fort Wayne launch strategy, veteran mortgage sales leader, loan officer and Fort Wayne native Jaymi Sullivan will lead the effort. Sullivan comes to Point Mortgage with 32 years of mortgage experience and is already a household name among the community having worked with hundreds of homebuyers throughout the years.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Point Mortgage team," said Sullivan. "In a shifting real estate market it requires a company that is nimble and creative to serve every client." Sullivan added, "I am motivated to lead and grow Point Mortgage's Fort Wayne market quickly and strategically."

Point Mortgage's expansion into Fort Wayne underscores the company's commitment to growth and excellence in the mortgage industry. A strong emphasis of growth in the Midwest began in 2023 when Mike Prodehl, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, and the Prodehl Family became Point Mortgage shareholders. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group operates in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan identifying Point Mortgage as its primary mortgage partner. The Fort Wayne market is home to three Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group branch offices with nearly 200 real estate agents.

Point Mortgage's team of experienced loan officers are ready to assist Midwest homebuyers with their mortgage needs, providing expert guidance throughout the loan process. The company's innovative technology platform ensures a seamless and efficient experience, from application to closing.

About Point Mortgage

Over the last 20+ years, Point Mortgage Corporation (NMLS ID#231073) has built a strong reputation as an outstanding mortgage lender, serving the lending needs of real estate professionals, builders, and individual homebuyers starting in the states of California and Florida. Now located in 32 states, and growing, Point Mortgage is a full-service mortgage lender with an experienced staff offering expertise from purchases to refinances, from conventional to FHA, USDA, and VA loans.

