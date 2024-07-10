Point Mortgage Expands Its Footprint to Wisconsin

Bringing Competitive Mortgage Solutions to Homebuyers in the Badger State

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Mortgage, a trusted name in the mortgage industry licensed in 32 states, is excited to announce its expansion into Wisconsin. This strategic move enables Point Mortgage to offer its comprehensive suite of competitive mortgage solutions to homebuyers and homeowners across the state.

With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Point Mortgage provides a variety of loan products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans. The company's mission is to deliver personalized mortgage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring a smooth and successful home financing experience.

"We are thrilled to bring Point Mortgage to Wisconsin," said Peter Mendiola, President and CEO at Point Mortgage. "Our expansion into this vibrant market reflects our dedication to helping more families achieve their homeownership dreams. We are confident that our competitive rates, diverse loan options, and exceptional customer service will make a positive impact on the Wisconsin housing market."

As part of the Point Mortgage Wisconsin launch strategy, veteran mortgage sales leader, loan officer and Wisconsin native Kristen Ambos will lead the effort as the new Chief Production Officer for the Point Mortgage Midwest Division. Ambos comes to Point Mortgage with over 20 years of mortgage experience and is ranked in the top 1% of loan originators in the nation. As the #1 female loan officer in Wisconsin two years in a row, Ambos is a household name in mortgage lending throughout the state of Wisconsin.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Point Mortgage team," said Ambos. "This challenging real estate market requires a company that is nimble and creative to serve every client." Ambos added, "I am motivated to lead and grow Point Mortgage's Midwest Division quickly and strategically."

Point Mortgage's expansion into Wisconsin underscores the company's commitment to growth and excellence in the mortgage industry. A strong emphasis of growth in the Midwest began in 2023 when Mike Prodehl, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, and the Prodehl Family became Point Mortgage shareholders. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group operates in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan identifying Point Mortgage as its primary mortgage partner.

Point Mortgage's team of experienced loan officers are ready to assist Midwest homebuyers with their mortgage needs, providing expert guidance throughout the loan process. The company's innovative technology platform ensures a seamless and efficient experience, from application to closing.

About Point Mortgage

Over the last 20+ years, Point Mortgage Corporation (NMLS ID#231073) has built a strong reputation as an outstanding mortgage lender, serving the lending needs of real estate professionals, builders, and individual homebuyers starting in the states of California and Florida. Now located in 32 states, and growing, Point Mortgage is a full-service mortgage lender with an experienced staff offering expertise from purchases to refinances, from conventional to FHA, USDA, and VA loans.

