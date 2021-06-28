Point of Care Communication Council Names Nicole Divinagracia as Executive Director

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3), a nonprofit organization focused on advocating for the effective use of the point of care (POC) channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes, has named Nicole Divinagracia as Executive Director.

Divinagracia is an industry leader with robust expertise in pharmaceutical and consumer marketing. She brings more than 20 years of experience to PoC3 and recently served as VP, Group Director of POC Investment at Havas Media Group, a global marketing and communications group. During her time at Havas, Divinagracia created and managed their Point of Care capability, which included the emerging telehealth marketplace. She also leveraged her integrated experience to create an end-to-end media management approach, while advancing accountability standards for their health clients.

"As patients return to see their doctors after the COVID-19 pandemic, there is enormous opportunity for the POC channel to facilitate a high level of doctor-patient engagement that will improve health outcomes," said PoC3 Co-Chair Dr. Richard Awdeh. "Nicole's experience with major pharma companies will boost engagement with the POC channel."

Some immediate areas of focus for Divinagracia include developing and implementing a strategic plan to ensure the POC channel's continued growth, increasing engagement with media buyers and agencies, growing PoC3's Industry Advisory Council, and recruiting new members.

"Nicole played an instrumental role on PoC3's Industry Advisory Council where she helped draft the association's 2021 Verification and Validation Guidance," said PoC3 Co-Chair John Kenyon. "Nicole is a demonstrated leader who can build trust and transparency across the POC channel."

"I look forward to serving as Executive Director of PoC3," said Divinagracia. "As an advocate for Point of Care, I am committed to educating agency partners and brands about the benefits and importance of reaching patients and caregivers in this channel."

About the Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3)

The Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3) exists to advocate for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes. Members of the nonprofit point of care industry association work closely with brand, agency, and provider stakeholders to advocate for the channel and promote its positive impact to ensure its continued growth as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing. Learn more at https://poc3.org .

