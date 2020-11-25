Point Of Care CT Imaging Market Size Worth $276.9 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of care CT imaging market size is expected to reach USD 276.9 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The growing prevalence of neurological conditions including traumatic brain injury and brain tumor is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the increasing burden due to COVID-19 is leading people to opt for PoC Computed Tomography (CT) imaging to identify the problem. As the demand for the PoC CT imaging is increasing outpatient settings such as Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), hospitals, and clinics are widely installing the devices.

Key suggestions from the report:

The full-sized PoC CT scanners segment held the largest share in 2019 due to the presence of a large patient pool and the development of weight-bearing computed tomography scanners

The compact PoC CT scanners segment is expected to drive the market during the forecast period due to the growing pandemic situation and increasing adoption of computed tomography imaging in outpatient settings

The neurology application segment held the largest share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of neurological disorder cases

The respiratory application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing respiratory problems faced during the pandemic and growing demand for early diagnosis due to COVID-19

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the increasing installation of advanced PoC computed tomography imaging devices for enhanced diagnosis

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the easy availability of PoC computed tomography imaging in these centers at affordable price

In 2019, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the rising adoption of advanced testing devices in the region and the presence of major market players in the region

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to increasing strategic alliances between players and distributors to provide PoC computed tomography imaging in the region.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Point Of Care CT Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Compact CT Scanner, Full-sized CT Scanner), By Application (Neurology, Respiratory), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-ct-imaging-market

A large number of clinical trial studies are being conducted on PoC computed tomography imaging devices to understand the effectiveness and efficiency of the device in diagnosing various diseases. Many research centers and institutes, therefore, are installing the devices for conducting these studies. Furthermore, market players are forming alliances to enhance knowledge regarding PoC computed tomography imaging by support educational groups at research institutions.

Patients seeking PoC diagnostic devices prefer outpatient settings over the hospital to avoid long wait time and extra hospital-associated expenses. Therefore, market players to provide PoC computed tomography imaging in these settings are developing compact devices that can be easily accommodated and accessed. Many players are adding mobility as well to the compact devices so that these devices can be carried to different departments and locations, especially, where the need for COVID-19 diagnosis is high.

Market players are forming strategic alliances with various distributors to provide advanced PoC computed tomography imaging devices for COVID-19 diagnosis. In February 2020, NeuroLogica in assistance with Chinese distributor Chindex, is distributing the BodyTomPoC CT scanner in China for COVID-19 diagnosis. Moreover, these players are also creating digital platforms to enhance the access images captured by PoC computed tomography imaging devices for consultation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of care CT imaging market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Point Of Care CT Imaging Product Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Compact CT scanners



Full-sized CT scanners

Point Of Care CT Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Neurology



Musculoskeletal



Respiratory



ENT



Others

Point Of Care CT Imaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Clinics



Others

Point Of Care CT Imaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Netherland





Switzerland





Norway





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea





Indonesia





Australia





New Zealand





Taiwan





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Kuwait





Qatar

List of Key Players in the Point of Care CT Imaging Market

Xoran Technologies, LLC

Carestream Health

CurveBeam

Planmed

NeuroLogica Corp.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Knee Braces Market – The growing burden of osteoarthritis, increase in target population, and launch of cost-effective and easy to wear braces are the major growth propellers for the market.

Ligation Devices Market – The global ligation devices market size was valued at USD 860.3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of6.32% from 2019 to 2026.

in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of6.32% from 2019 to 2026. Insulin Patch Pumps Market – The high growth can primarily be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing awareness about advanced patch pumps.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.