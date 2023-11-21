Point of care CT imaging market to grow by USD 148.79 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 43% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The point of care CT imaging market size is expected to grow by USD 148.79 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (full-sized CT scanners and compact CT scanners ), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others ), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key factors that are greatly contributing to the growth of the regional market are the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technical advancements, the rising number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the high healthcare spending by people.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point of Care CT Imaging Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Xoran Technologies LLC, Carestream Health Inc., Planmeca Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SCANCO Medical AG, GENORAY Co. Ltd., CurveBeam AI Ltd., Analogic Corp., Canon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Stryker Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers point of care CT imaging systems such as LineUP, HiRise, and pedCAT Premium.

Point Of Care CT Imaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The full-sized CT scanners segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Prominent market players are increasingly striving toward launching full-sized CT scanners due to the high demand for CT scans across hospitals.

Point Of Care CT Imaging Market: Driver & Trend:

Key Drivers-

Increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions

Technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities

Growing number of M&A activities

The early detection of chronic health conditions is the key factor driving market growth. The adoption of diagnostic products such as POC CT imaging equipment is expected to rise due to the early detection of growing chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases. Furthermore, there is a growing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases across the globe, which is driving the adoption of point-of-care CT imaging.

What are the key data covered in this point of care CT imaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of point-of-care CT imaging market companies.

SOURCE Technavio