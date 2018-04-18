ST. PAUL, Minn., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Point of Care Decision Support (PCDS), leaders in the development and implementation of anticoagulation clinical decision support software, announce today the release of a new version (2.0) of their AC software. The application was developed with leading clinical thrombosis experts to specifically address the new and complex challenges of managing both warfarin and non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and enables healthcare provider teams to deliver consistent, measureable and evidence-based quality of care for patients on anticoagulants.

Point of Care Decision Support Announces New Software Release for Anticoagulation (AC) Software Point of Care Decision Support Announces New Software Release for Anticoagulation (AC) Software

Key benefits to healthcare practitioners that electronically document care for patients on an oral anticoagulant therapy include:

Central patient dashboard that allows you to understand the patient's history and plan in less than 60 seconds

Automatic dosage calculations using validated nomograms to assist in medication management

Integration with validated survey instruments such as CHA2DS2-VASc, HAS-BLED and HEMORR2HAGES

Full patient plan of care instructions available to print providing a customized and relevant shared patient/clinician experience

EMR agnostic integration with bidirectional flow of patient data that dramatically decreases data entry

Enhanced reporting options that meet CMS/MACRA "high activity" improvement requirements

Stephen Hart, Vice President of Development said, "The functionality and data-driven approach to of our AC software continues to evolve based on industry needs and demands. With Point of Care AC 2.0, we transform the anticoagulant patient care process with evidence-based guidelines providing a validated electronic clinical decision support tool that can assist in patient anticoagulant therapy improvement." Hart added, "The PCDS team of developers strive to build tools which can help clinicians be more productive. A primary goal of the platform is for it to be easy to use and not difficult to learn. UI workflow interactions should provide only the relevant data for the task at hand and finishing that task should only take a minute and be a click away."

Point of Care Decision Support will be demonstrating AC 2.0 at the upcoming AC Forum Boot Camp for physicians, nurses and pharmacists that work with patients on oral anticoagulant therapies in Austin, Texas, April 23-24.

About Point of Care Decision Support

Point of Care Decision Support, LLC (PCDS) is a healthcare software company driving healthcare quality across the continuum of care. With its Dynamic Decision Support Platform as a core anchor, PCDS builds intuitive healthcare tools that measure and improve the quality of patient care, provide real-time data and analysis, and have a meaningful and measurable return on investment. Interoperable with all major EMR systems, the applications easily integrate new technology with existing investments, reducing implementation and operating costs. PCDS believes that the complexity of patient care can be captured in a clear and meaningful way, enabling informed decision-making throughout the coordination and management of care. Visit www.ptofcare.com to learn more about their anticoagulation (AC), asthma and other chronic disease applications in their solutions portfolio.

Media Contact: Karen Beran

Point of Care Decision Support, LLC

193571@email4pr.com

952-446-7724

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-care-decision-support-announces-new-software-release-for-anticoagulation-ac-software-300631988.html

SOURCE Point of Care Decision Support

Related Links

https://www.ptofcare.com

