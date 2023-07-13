Point of Care Diagnostics Market to Grow by 10.65% from 2022 to 2027|Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The point-of-care diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,645.04 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson, and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinocare Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Trivida Health Inc., and Zoetis Inc. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson, and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinocare Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Trivida Health Inc., and Zoetis Inc. among others

: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, , and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinocare Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Trivida Health Inc., and Zoetis Inc. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Hematology diagnostics, Infectious disease diagnostics, Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics, Rapid coagulation diagnostics, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Homecare settings, and Clinical diagnostic laboratories), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Key Drivers- The growing geriatric population is one of the key factors driving market growth. People globally are suffering from various health problems that lead to serious medical problems due to a lack of physical activity and poor diet. Furthermore, as the population ages, medical expenses for physical examinations, disease diagnosis, and treatment are increasing. For instance, the elderly populations of Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, and Spain are 29%, 24%, 22%, 21%, 20%, and 20%, respectively, and are expected to grow in the coming years. Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, bone, and joint disease, and diabetes are some of the most common health problems among older people include. These factors have increased the demand for POC diagnostic equipment among the end-users as it helps in diagnosing diseases. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics is the major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- Limited access to POC diagnostics in developing nations is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The point of care diagnostics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What key data is covered in this Point Of Care Diagnostics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the point-of-care diagnostics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of point-of-care diagnostics market vendors

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,645.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson, and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinocare Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Trivida Health Inc., and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

