Point of Care Diagnostics Market worth $31.46 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Point of Care Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from about USD 20.63 billion in 2026 to USD 31.46 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.8%.

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Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 20.63 billion

USD 20.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 31.46 billion

USD 31.46 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.8%

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

The glucose monitoring products segment held 34.8% of the market in 2025.

In 2025, the home care settings and self-testing market was valued at USD 6,936.5 million.

China is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

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The increasing global burden of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, respiratory illnesses, and chronic kidney disorders is significantly expanding the adoption of POC diagnostics. These conditions require rapid and accurate diagnosis to enable timely clinical intervention, making point-of-care testing an essential component of modern healthcare delivery. The growing aging population, increasing demand for decentralized healthcare, and rising need for faster clinical decision-making are further accelerating market growth. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting blood glucose monitoring systems, rapid infectious disease tests, cardiac biomarker assays, blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, coagulation testing, HbA1c testing, and molecular point-of-care platforms to improve diagnostic efficiency, reduce turnaround time, and support better patient outcomes. The expansion of testing across hospitals, emergency departments, physician offices, retail clinics, pharmacies, and home healthcare settings further strengthens this trend. As healthcare systems continue to emphasize early diagnosis, decentralized care, and personalized medicine, demand for POC diagnostics is expected to grow steadily, driving continued expansion of the global market.

Glucose monitoring products accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care diagnostics market in 2025.

The segment's dominance is primarily driven by the high global burden of diabetes, which requires regular blood glucose monitoring across hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and home-care settings. The increasing adoption of point-of-care blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-enabled testing solutions supports rapid clinical decision-making, effective glycemic management, and improved patient outcomes. Growing awareness of diabetes prevention and self-management, coupled with the expanding aging population and rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, continues to boost demand for glucose monitoring products. In addition, technological advancements, including smartphone-connected glucose meters, improved biosensor accuracy, cloud-based data integration, and minimally invasive monitoring technologies, are enhancing testing convenience and accuracy. Favorable reimbursement policies, continuous product innovation, and expanding diabetes screening and management programs across developed and emerging markets further strengthen the segment's leading position, enabling glucose monitoring products to maintain the highest market value among all point-of-care diagnostics product categories in 2025.

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Clinical laboratories accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care diagnostics market in 2025.

The dominance of clinical laboratories is driven by their central role in delivering high-volume diagnostic testing with rapid and reliable results across a broad range of diseases. Clinical laboratories are widely used for point-of-care testing for infectious diseases, glucose monitoring, cardiometabolic disorders, coagulation, and other routine diagnostic applications, making them the primary end users of point-of-care diagnostic products. The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing demand for early disease detection, and rising diagnostic testing volumes continue to support market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of laboratory networks, improvements in automated and portable diagnostic technologies, and greater integration of digital data management systems have enhanced testing efficiency and turnaround times. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to diagnostic services, and the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and routine screening further reinforce the leading position of clinical laboratories, enabling them to maintain the highest market share in the global point-of-care diagnostics market in 2025.

Asia Pacific set to witness robust growth through 2031.

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth in the global point-of-care diagnostics market, driven by the region's large and aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and rising demand for rapid, accurate diagnostic testing. Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, supportive government initiatives, and expanded access to primary healthcare are accelerating the adoption of point-of-care diagnostic solutions. The growing shift toward decentralized healthcare, including home-based testing and community care, along with ongoing advancements in portable, user-friendly diagnostic technologies, is expected to further drive market growth across the region.

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Top Companies in Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

The Top Companies in Point of Care Diagnostics Market include Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Werfen S.A. (Spain), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US), EKE Diagnostics (China), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Grifols S.A. (Spain), Nova Biomedical Corporation (US), Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US), Trividia Health, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), HemoCue AB (Sweden), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US).

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