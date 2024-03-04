Point of Care Diagnostics Market Worth $77.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point of Care Diagnostics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $49.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $77.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Globally, the growing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer is accelerating the demand for rapid and effective diagnostic testing. Moreover, the rising advancements in microfluidic technology, and miniaturization are enabling manufacturers to develop portable and smaller PoC diagnostics device. Moreover, the shift towards healthcare decentralization and increasing investments for product development is anticipated to bolster the growth opportunity for point of care diagnostics market.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $49.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $77.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Platform, Mode of Purchase, Sample, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High growth potential of emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally

Pricing pressure due to reimbursement cuts and limited budgets along with strict regulatory approval process for new point of care product commercialization are factors expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The Lateral Flow Assays segment, by platform, is expected to register the largest market share of the global point of care diagnostics market in 2022.

Based on platform, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into lateral flow assays, immunoassays, microfluidics, dipsticks, and molecular diagnostics. The lateral flow assays segment dominated this market with a share of in 2022.Lateral flow assays are simple in usage, relatively inexpensive, making it more accessible for patients and healthcare provider, LFA technology does not require trained person to operate, allowing them to be used in various healthcare settings, from clinics and pharmacies to remote arears, promoting healthcare decentralization. All these factors are contributing towards the dominance of lateral flow technology in point of care diagnostics market.

The OTC testing product segment, by mode of purchase, to dominate the global point of care diagnostics market in 2022.

On the basis of mode of purchase OTC testing products segment accounted the largest market share in 2022 attributed to the increasing adoption of OTC products owing to its ease of usage and convenience. The presence of diverse range of OTC point of care devices for diseases screening, personal health monitoring and various other conditions further contribute to the rising demand for OTC PoC testing devices among consumers.

"The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period."

On the basis of region, the radiotherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to witness significant growth owing to increase in cardiac diseases, diabetes, and infectious diseases patient pool, moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of supportive government initiatives to increase the accessibility of effective diagnostic tools in several APAC countries such as India and China. The growing adoption of self-testing kits, expansion of geographical footprints of key players, and emergence of many local players in the region are likely to support growth of point of care diagnostics market in Asia Pacific

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rising incidence of infectious diseases

2. Increasing prevalence of target conditions

3. Favorable government initiatives for POC testing

4. Rising number of CLIA-waived POC tests

Restraints:

1. Pricing pressure on POC manufacturers

2. Stringent regulatory approval process for product commercialization

Opportunities:

1. High growth potential of emerging markets

2. Decentralization of healthcare

3. Innovative product development

Challenge:

1. Inadequate standardization with centralized lab methods

2. Limited awareness in emerging markets

3. Premium pricing of novel platforms

Key Market Players of Point of Care Diagnostics Industry:

As of 2022, the point of care diagnostics market was dominated by Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Recent Developments of Point of Care Diagnostics Industry:

In May 2023 , bioMérieux received the US FDA CLIA-waiver for the BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE Respiratory (R) Panel Mini,a second multiplex PCR-based test cleared for use on the BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE System

, bioMérieux received the US FDA CLIA-waiver for the BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE Respiratory (R) Panel Mini,a second multiplex PCR-based test cleared for use on the BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE System In August 2023 , BD received the US FDA approval for its BD Respiratory Viral Panel (RVP) for BD MAX System, a single molecular diagnostic combination test that identifies & distinguishes SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in ~ 2 hours.

, BD received the US FDA approval for its BD Respiratory Viral Panel (RVP) for BD MAX System, a single molecular diagnostic combination test that identifies & distinguishes SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in ~ 2 hours. In December 2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Project HOPE, a leading global health and humanitarian organization, partnered to expand the accessibility of HIV testing services offered by Thermo Fisher among HIV Positive Youth in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of Key divers (rising prevalence of infectious and chronic disease, growing adoption of self-testing kits, helathacre decentralization, rising number of CLIA-wavier Poc Tests), restraints (rising pricing pressure on PoC manufactures, stringent regulatory approval procedures for new PoC devices), Opportunities (emerging markets, emerging technologies, such s microfluidics) , Challenge (Training & education in low resource countries)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the point-of-care diagnostics market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the point-of-care diagnostics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the point-of-care diagnostics market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

