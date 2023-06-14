Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market worth $3.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The point of care molecular diagnostics industry is poised for significant growth and advancements in the near future. With the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions, point of care molecular diagnostics offers several advantages. These include faster turnaround times, portability, and the ability to deliver results at the patient's bedside or in resource-limited settings. The industry is expected to witness the development of more compact and user-friendly devices that can detect a wide range of diseases, including infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer, with high sensitivity and specificity. These advancements will enable healthcare providers to make timely and informed treatment decisions, leading to improved patient outcomes. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into point of care molecular diagnostics platforms may enhance diagnostic accuracy and interpretation of results. The industry's growth will also be fueled by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the need for decentralized testing, and the rising focus on personalized medicine. Overall, the point of care molecular diagnostics industry holds immense potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery by providing rapid and precise diagnostic solutions at the point of care.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, rising focus on decentralized diagnostics, increasing R&D funding, increasing awareness on the early detection of infectious diseases, and the increasing use of POC diagnostic tests.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143524127

Browse in-depth TOC on "Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market"

127 - Tables

43 - Figures

212 - Pages

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, Application and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth prospects in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Growing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer

The Assays & Kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market in 2022.

The products & services in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market are categorized into assays & kits, instruments & analyzers, and software & services. Assays & kits specifically cater to various point-of-care settings such as hospital critical care units, physicians' offices, outpatient clinics, home care settings, and long-term care settings, among others. The continuous demand and recurring purchases of assays & kits are anticipated to fuel the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.

The Respiratory Diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2022.

The molecular diagnostics market is categorized into various applications, including respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, cancer, hepatitis, gastrointestinal disorders, and other applications. The growth of this market segment is primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing demand for early diagnosis and detection of these diseases. These factors are particularly significant in emerging countries, where there is a heightened need to address the challenges posed by infectious diseases through timely and accurate molecular diagnostics.

North America dominates the global point of care molecular diagnostics market.

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America emerged as the leading region, capturing the largest market share in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. The significant share of this region can be attributed to the highly advanced healthcare systems present in the United States and Canada. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in healthcare spending across North America. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, national health spending is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% from 2019 to 2028, reaching a staggering USD 6.2 trillion by 2028. This growing healthcare expenditure serves as a key driver for the biotechnology sector, including the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143524127

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer Rising focus on decentralized diagnostics and increasing R&D funding Growing awareness of the early detection of infectious diseases Increasing use of POC diagnostic tests

Restraints:

Unfavorable reimbursement scenario High capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio

Opportunities:

Growing R&D activities in point-of-care molecular diagnostics testing Growth opportunities in emerging economies

Challenges:

Stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies that significantly increase product launch cycle Introduction of alternative technologies

Key Market Players:

The major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Biocartis NV (Belgium), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Lucira Health, Inc. (US), Cue Health (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Binx Health, Inc. (US), Molbio Diagnostics Pct. Ltd. (India), Genomadix (Canada), Visby Medical, Inc. (US), QuikPath PTE Ltd. (Singapore), MD-Bio (US), QuantuMDx Group Ltd. (UK), Aidian Oy (Finland), GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (US), Labsystems Diagnostics Oy (Finland), Akonni Biosystems (US) and Curetis N.V. (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=143524127

Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , QIAGEN N.V. ( Netherlands ) launched QIAstat-Dx in Japan with a respiratory panel for syndromic testing.

, QIAGEN N.V. ( ) launched QIAstat-Dx in with a respiratory panel for syndromic testing. In June 2022 , Biocartis NV ( Belgium ) launched the Rapid CE-marked IVD Idylla GeneFusion Panel for fast treatment decisions in lung cancer.

, Biocartis NV ( ) launched the Rapid CE-marked IVD Idylla GeneFusion Panel for fast treatment decisions in lung cancer. In May 2022 , bioMérieux SA ( France ) received De Novo FDA Authorization for its BIOFIRE Joint Infection (JI) Panel.

, bioMérieux SA ( ) received De Novo FDA Authorization for its BIOFIRE Joint Infection (JI) Panel. In September 2021 , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland ) acquired TIB Molbiol ( Germany ) to expand its PCR test portfolio with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Advantages:

Rapid Results: One of the key advantages of point of care molecular diagnostics is the ability to deliver rapid results. Traditional laboratory-based molecular testing often involves lengthy turnaround times due to sample transportation and processing. Point of care molecular diagnostics, on the other hand, provides real-time results, enabling healthcare providers to make timely decisions regarding patient care and treatment.

Portability and Accessibility: Point of care molecular diagnostic devices are typically compact, portable, and easy to use. This portability allows for testing to be performed at the patient's bedside, in clinics, or even in remote or resource-limited settings. It improves accessibility to diagnostic testing, particularly in areas where laboratory infrastructure is limited or nonexistent, leading to faster diagnosis and treatment initiation.

Improved Patient Management: Point of care molecular diagnostics facilitates more efficient and streamlined patient management. Rapid and accurate diagnosis at the point of care enables healthcare providers to initiate appropriate treatment plans promptly. It reduces the need for multiple follow-up visits and unnecessary treatments, resulting in better patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Infectious Disease Control: The rapid identification and control of infectious diseases are critical in preventing their spread. Point of care molecular diagnostics enables timely detection of pathogens, such as bacteria or viruses, allowing healthcare providers to initiate appropriate infection control measures promptly. This is particularly important in settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, and outbreak situations.

Personalized Medicine: Point of care molecular diagnostics plays a vital role in advancing personalized medicine. It allows for the detection of specific genetic markers or mutations associated with diseases, enabling tailored treatment decisions based on an individual's unique genetic profile. This enhances treatment efficacy and reduces the risk of adverse reactions to medications.

Cost-Efficiency: While the initial investment in point of care molecular diagnostic devices may be higher, they can lead to long-term cost savings. By providing rapid results at the point of care, unnecessary hospitalizations, repeat visits, and unnecessary treatments can be avoided. This not only reduces healthcare costs but also improves resource allocation and efficiency within the healthcare system.

Research and Surveillance: Point of care molecular diagnostics also contributes to research and surveillance efforts. These devices facilitate the collection of real-time data on disease prevalence, drug resistance patterns, and emerging infectious agents. This data can aid in monitoring disease outbreaks, guiding public health interventions, and informing research initiatives.

Overall, the point of care molecular diagnostics market offers advantages such as rapid results, portability, improved patient management, infectious disease control, personalized medicine, cost-efficiency, and its contribution to research and surveillance. These benefits have the potential to transform healthcare delivery, particularly in settings where immediate diagnostic information is critical for effective decision-making and patient care.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market - Key Stakeholders:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostic-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostic.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets