Point of Care Network Opens Nominations to Recognize America's Top NPs

NPs are on the front lines of providing efficient and comprehensive primary care treatment across all therapeutic categories. Their significant role is more necessary as there is an increase in an aging patient population, shortage of Primary Care physicians, and the now, 32 million patients newly covered by insurance. As the influence and impact of NPs continues to be crucial to the quality of care in the U.S., POCN Board Member and America's Top NP Mimi Secor agrees that, "The time is now to recognize Advanced Clinicians/NPs for the work they're doing to impact healthcare today." Secor further says that "Finally, there's a place through America's Top NPs that allows us to do it in a way that helps recognize and reward one another for the work that we do in serving our patients."

While physicians have been able to nominate their peers for various "Top Doctor" listings, this is the first time that NPs have been able to recognize the top members of their own profession. Together with a panel of illustrious healthcare industry influencers, POCN will select 10 Nurse Practitioners as winners of the 2018 America's Top NP program. Advanced Clinicians, Physician Assistants (PAs), Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Certified Nurse Educators (CNEs), are invited to nominate an NP who is demonstrating excellence in care quality and delivery, professional and practice development, and community outreach and involvement. Nominations are being accepted at www.AmericasTopNP.com

To learn more about America's Top NPs, visit Booth #1140 this Thursday through Saturday, at the AANP 2018 National Conference in Denver. While at our booth, visitors will get an opportunity to nominate NP peers for America's Top NP as well as participate in our Ask The Expert series. During the conference, meet and interact with America's Top NPs and Influencers like women's health nurse practitioner, award-winning author, and nationally recognized health expert, Nurse Barb Dehn, RN, MS, NP, wellness evangelist Dr. Deb Kiley, and #1 international best-selling author and health and wellness advocate, Dr. Mimi Secor. The Ask The Expert series kicks off with Nurse Barb Dehn on Thursday and we welcome you to check out our social networks for all days and times on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

To nominate a peer and learn more about the program, go to www.americastopnp.com. Point of Care Network (POCN) was built specifically to provide NPs and PAs with peer-reviewed resources to LEARN, EARN, CARE and CONNECT. These resources and tools are FREE for NPs and PAs and have been vetted by an editorial board of Advanced Clinicians. To take advantage of these resources, please visit us at www.pointofcarenetwork.com

For more Information or for media Inquiries, please contact:

Bill Evans

(732) 861 9656

bevans@pointofcarenetwork.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-care-network-opens-nominations-to-recognize-americas-top-nps-300674340.html

SOURCE Point of Care Network

Related Links

http://www.pointofcarenetwork.com

