Point of Care Network Opens Nominations to Recognize America's Top PAs

According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AAPA) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 97,620 PAs practicing and prescribing in the U.S., and the PA workforce is expected to grow 30% by 2024. As the influence and impact of PAs continues to be crucial to the quality of care in the U.S., the time has come to recognize and celebrate their contributions.

"There has never been a better time to recognize Advanced Clinicians for their skills, caring, and positive impact on healthcare in the United States," said POCN Advisory Board Member Robert Blumm, MA, PA-C, DFAAPA. "America's Top PAs allows us do it in a straightforward and rewarding way."

Together with a panel of healthcare industry influencers, POCN will select 10 Physician Assistants as winners of the 2018 America's Top PA program. Winners will be announced during National PA Week October 6-12, 2018.

About Point of Care Network

As the largest community of its kind, the Point of Care Network was built specifically to provide PAs and NPs with peer-reviewed resources to LEARN, EARN, CARE and CONNECT. These resources and tools are FREE for POCN members and vetted by an editorial board of Advanced Clinicians. To join the largest network of NPs and PAs in the U.S. and take advantage of these resources, please visit us at www.pointofcarenetwork.com.

