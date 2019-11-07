Point of Care Network (POCN) is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 America's Top NP (ATNP) Awards.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point of Care Network (POCN) is the largest network of nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) in America and started America's Top NP Program 3 years ago with the goal of recognizing and celebrating influential and impactful NPs practicing today. While physicians have been able to nominate their peers for various "Top Doctor" listings for many years the ATNP Awards has been a vehicle to recognize the top members of the NP profession.

POCN and the ATNP Awards recognize outstanding NPs annually. The nominating process started in March allowing NPs and PAs to nominate a fellow NP who is demonstrating excellence in patient care, professional and practice development, and community outreach and involvement. Announcement of the awards coincides with NP Week 2019 taking place November 10 – 16.

This year's recipients are:

Ab Brody, Geriatrics & Palliative and Academic Professor Alvin Mena Cantero , Family Medicine Kahlil Demonbreun , Women's Health Wendi Haller , Pulmonary Stacia M. Hayes , Pediatrics and Academic Professor Heather McCoy , Neurology Tamara Morrison , Family Medicine Lynne Mumaw , Gerontology Shannon Nicholson , Family Medicine Theresa Mallick-Searle , Pain Management

According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) there were more than 270,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. last year with more than 28,700 completing their academic programs in 2018. It is POCN's mission to be the catalyst of opportunities by enabling better clinical, professional, and personal outcomes for all nurse practitioners throughout their careers.

"NPs continue to provide an increasingly important role in a growing number of healthcare disciplines across the nation" said Richard Zwickel, Founder and CEO of Point of Care Network (POCN). "We are so pleased to be on the forefront of recognizing NPs for their outstanding achievements throughout the healthcare system."

Winners will receive:

Paid membership fee to AANP for 2020

Award plaque

Professional exposure via POCN's website and social media initiatives

About Point of Care Network (POCN)

POCN is the largest community of advanced clinicians (NPs and PAs) and was purpose-built to provide advanced clinicians with peer-reviewed resources to LEARN, EARN, CARE, AND CONNECT. These resources and tools are FREE to NPs and PAs and have been vetted by an editorial board of advanced clinicians. To take advantage of these resources, please visit www.pointofcarenetwork.com and follow POCN on Twitter and LinkedIn.

