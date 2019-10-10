Point of Care Network (POCN) is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 America's Top PA (ATPA) Awards.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point of Care Network (POCN) is the largest network of Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs) in America and started America's Top PAs three years ago with the goal of recognizing and celebrating influential and impactful PAs practicing today. While physicians have been able to nominate their peers for various "Top Doctor" listings, this has been a vehicle to recognize the top members of the PA profession.

The ATPA Awards and POCN recognize outstanding Physician Assistants annually. The nominating process started in March allowing PAs and NPs to nominate a fellow PA who is demonstrating excellence in care quality and delivery, professional and practice development, and community outreach and involvement.

This year's recipients are as follows:

Brittany Blackburn , Orthopedics Gregory Burns , Family Medicine & Academic Professor Ji (CJ) Chun, Endocrinology Aleece Fosnight , Urology & Women's Health Guida St. George , Gastroenterology Dana James , Emergency Medicine Charles Odwin , Obstetrics & Gynecology Barbara Galutia Regis , Family Medicine Ashlyn Smith , Endocrinology Brandon Yehl , Neurology

PAs are on the front lines of providing efficient and comprehensive care across all therapeutic categories. Their significant role is increasingly necessary with the aging patient population which continues to grow yearly. According to the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) there were more than 131,000 Certified PAs as of December 31st, 2018.

"It is important that we continually recognize those PA colleagues that go above and beyond for their patients," says Scott Urquhart, PA-C, DFAAPA and 2018 Winner of America's Top PA Award. "My sincerest thanks to POCN for creating this initiative to recognize and promote outstanding PAs throughout the nation."

Winners of America's Top PAs will receive:

Paid Membership Fee to AAPA for 2020

Award Plaque

Professional exposure via POCN's website, PR, and social media initiatives

To learn more about our ATPA winners, please visit www.americastoppa.com

About Point of Care Network (POCN)

POCN is the largest community of Advanced Clinicians (PAs and NPs) in America and was purpose-built to provide Advanced Clinicians with peer-reviewed resources to LEARN, EARN, CARE AND CONNECT. These resources and tools are FREE to PAs and NPs and have been vetted by an editorial board of Advanced Clinicians. To take advantage of these resources, please visit www.pointofcarenetwork.com and follow POCN on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information or for Media Inquiries please contact:

Spencer Dworkis, Vice President

(214) 460-1765

dworkis@pointofcarenetwork.com

SOURCE Point of Care Network

