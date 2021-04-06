Point-of-Care Partners Awarded GSA Schedule Contract

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Point-of-Care Partners (POCP), leader in Health IT consulting and program management, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The five-year, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract allows government customers the ability to easily acquire POCP's Health IT expertise, consulting and program management and support using the following Special Item Numbers in the GSA Advantage Marketplace:

5451S: Information Technology (IT) Professional Services

54151HEAL Health Information Technology Services

"We are proud of the contributions we've made to support the health IT strategy of the federal government so far," said Tony Schueth, CEO and Founding Partner of POCP. "This contract award gives government agencies a new avenue to access our expertise in program management, health IT strategy and standards development and adoption."

POCP has long been seen as an objective player in the health IT landscape working with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to provide unbiased insight into how to best leverage available technologies and standards and how to prioritize resources most effectively to achieve short- and long-term goals.

"I think what sets POCP apart is that we as a company are constantly focused on how our work can improve healthcare delivery at the point of care," said Jocelyn Keegan, Payer Lead at POCP and Program Manager for the HL7 Da Vinci Project. "Whether that's through freeing data so physicians have more information at the time of prescribing, empowering patients through access to their own data or reducing administrative burden by automating manual transactions, we just want to make healthcare better and this contract award gives us another way to do that."

About Point-of-Care Partners

Point-of-Care Partners is a health IT management consulting firm with almost two decades of in-depth expertise in ePrescribing, eMedication management, health information exchange, population health management and multi-stakeholder initiatives. To learn more about how Point-of-Care Partners can help your company understand the changing healthcare landscape and implement effective strategies, visit https://info.pocp.com/gsa or contact [email protected]

