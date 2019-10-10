Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Review and Outlook 2017-2023 - Leading Players are Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Alere, Abbott, Siemens, and Danaher

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study will describe the market for POC diagnostics at the global level. It focuses on the accelerating growth in this important diagnostic market segment and the key industry players. Specifically, the report:



Describes the POC testing industry

Estimates the current and future market size

Provides breakdowns for U.S. markets

Describes product segments and the continuous updating of POC products

Analyzes market influences in the industry and predicts the changes that will shape the future POC testing market

Discusses trends within the market and provides a future outlook

Reviews business activities of market leaders

Lists patents for POC technologies

The report includes:

43 data tables and 19 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for point of care (POC) diagnostics and testing within the healthcare industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

A look at the diagnostic testing industry featuring current trends, government regulations and growth drivers that will shape the future POC testing market

Assessment of competitive landscape and current product suppliers and some of their technologies and market shares within the POC industry

Patent study and analysis covering all significant developments in POC technologies

Company profiles of major global players within the POC market, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter , Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., Roche and Siemens Medical Solutions

Globally, the diagnostic testing business is a multi-billion-dollar industry with intense competition and areas of high growth. The United States is the world's largest single market for diagnostic testing.

This study focuses on POC testing, which is one of the most active segments within the diagnostic industry. POC testing is growing in both home use and POC testing near-patient applications. Both segments are included in this market study.



Major Findings

The list of CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) waived tests has expanded and opened new POC diagnostics segments. This waiver is for less complex laboratory tests and allows less qualified personnel to perform them.

Moderate skill level tests used at the POC are also increasing, offering more options than ever to health providers.

A major force driving the growth of this industry is the effort to provide better patient care by improving the turn-around-time (TAT) that POC testing offers.

Other forces include cost containment through shorter time spent in the ER and other critical care environments, the aging population that requires proportionately greater healthcare, the increased incidence of certain diseases, health worker shortages, and technological advances allowing for small, portable, easy-to-use POC devices.

Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions are allowing companies quick market entry into the POC segment; this trend is being fueled by the accelerating cost of product development.

Although the worldwide incidence of diabetes is predicted to double in the next 25 years and the use of testing devices is expected to increase, pricing pressures will likely offset the majority of gains in unit sales.

The global POC testing market is led by Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Alere, Abbott, Siemens and Danaher.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Contribution of the Study and Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Defining POC Testing

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview

Major Findings

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

What is POC Testing?

Industry Terms

Overview of the POC Testing Market

POC as Part of the Clinical Diagnostics Industry Structure

Medical Benefits Derived from Immediate Diagnostic Testing

POC Testing Sites

Home Use/Self-Care

Emergency Rooms

Critical-Care Units

Bedside Testing

Operating Rooms/Procedure Rooms

Physicians' Offices/Clinics/Treatment Centers/Other Noncritical-Care Sites

Nursing Homes and Hospice

POC Product Segments

Blood Chemistry and Electrolytes

Cardiac Marker

Cholesterol Testing/Monitoring

Drug and Alcohol Screening

Glucose Testing and Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Hemoglobin and Hemostasis

Tumor Marker

Urinalysis/Urine Chemistry

Commonly Performed POC Tests

Multiplex POCT (xPOCT)

Significance of CLIA in the United States

The FDA's Role in POC Testing

Good Manufacturing Practice

Forces Driving the POC Testing Market

Cost Containment

Rising Healthcare Costs

Trends in Hospital Length of Stay

Public Healthcare Systems Around the World

Global Shortage of Healthcare Workers

Technological Advancements

Availability of Ease of Use Devices

New Technologies

Incidence of Disease

Asthma

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Diabetes

Diarrheal Disease

HIV

Infertility

Influenza

Malaria

Pregnancy

Tuberculosis

Attention to Drugs of Abuse

Demographics and Aging Populations

Global Demographics

Global Life Expectancy

U.S. Demographics

Gender, Age and Life Expectancy

Chapter 4 The Global POC Testing Market

Market Overview

International Market Size

Global Market Revenues

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAAM

Presence of Manufacturers in the Worldwide Market

Competitor Market Share

Market Structure

Distribution

Promotion

Strategic Alliances and Mergers

Chapter 5 Market Segments

Overview

Blood Chemistry and Electrolyte Testing

Cardiac Marker Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing

Glucose Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Hematology and Hemostasis Testing

Tumor Marker Testing

Urine Chemistry Testing

Miscellaneous POC Testing

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)

Hematology

Chemistry

Alcohol and Drugs of Abuse

Endocrine

Infectious Disease and Immunology

Infectious Disease and Bacteriology

Infectious Disease and Parasitology

Infectious Disease and Virology

Urinalysis

Chapter 6 Blood Chemistry and Electrolyte Testing

Segment Overview

Blood Chemistry Parameters

Electrolytes

CLIA Quality Control Requirements for Blood Gas Analysis

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Abbott Diagnostics

Abaxis

Alere

International Technidyne Corp.

Nova Biomedical

Radiometer America Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Chapter 7 Cardiac Marker Testing

Segment Overview

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Abbott

Alere

Roche

Response Biomedical

Siemens Healthcare

Chapter 8 Cholesterol Testing

Segment Overview

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Abaxis

Alere

Roche Diagnostics

Chapter 9 Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing

Segment Overview

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Alere

Orasure Technologies

Phamatech

Chapter 10 Glucose Testing

Segment Overview

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Roche Diagnostics

Lifescan

Abbott Diabetes Care

Trevidia Health

Siemens

Chapter 11 Infectious Disease Testing

Segment Overview

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Specific Products for Testing

Strep A

Influenza

Chlamydia

Strep A

Influenza

Chlamydia/Trichomoniasis

RSV

HIV Testing

Infectious Mononucleosis

H. pylori

Herpes Simplex Virus

Syphilis Treponemal

Chapter 12 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Segment Overview

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Chapter 13 Hemoglobin/Hemostasis Testing

Hematology and Hemostasis

Hemostasis (Coagulation)

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Chapter 14 Tumor Marker Testing

Segment Overview

Fecal and Gastric Occult Blood

Bladder Tumor Antigen Test

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Beckman Coulter

Quidel

Alere

Chapter 15 Urine Chemistry Testing

Segment Overview

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Market Participants and Market Shares

Roche

Siemens

Chapter 16 Other POC Tests

Segment Overview

Vaginal pH Tests

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Tests

Male Reproductive Tests

Menopause

Dry Eye

Market Size

xPOCT Market Share

Chapter 17 Patents



Chapter 18 Company Profiles

Abaxis Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Alere Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biomrieux Sa

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Elitech Group

Hemocue Ab

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Micronics Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Orasure Technologies

Phamatech Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Radiometer Medical Aps

Roche

SA Scientific Ltd.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Savyon Diagnostics

Siemens Medical Solutions

Trividia Health, Inc.

Trinity Biotech Plc

Zoetis Inc.

