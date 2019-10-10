Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Review and Outlook 2017-2023 - Leading Players are Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Alere, Abbott, Siemens, and Danaher
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study will describe the market for POC diagnostics at the global level. It focuses on the accelerating growth in this important diagnostic market segment and the key industry players. Specifically, the report:
- Describes the POC testing industry
- Estimates the current and future market size
- Provides breakdowns for U.S. markets
- Describes product segments and the continuous updating of POC products
- Analyzes market influences in the industry and predicts the changes that will shape the future POC testing market
- Discusses trends within the market and provides a future outlook
- Reviews business activities of market leaders
- Lists patents for POC technologies
The report includes:
- 43 data tables and 19 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for point of care (POC) diagnostics and testing within the healthcare industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- A look at the diagnostic testing industry featuring current trends, government regulations and growth drivers that will shape the future POC testing market
- Assessment of competitive landscape and current product suppliers and some of their technologies and market shares within the POC industry
- Patent study and analysis covering all significant developments in POC technologies
- Company profiles of major global players within the POC market, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., Roche and Siemens Medical Solutions
Globally, the diagnostic testing business is a multi-billion-dollar industry with intense competition and areas of high growth. The United States is the world's largest single market for diagnostic testing.
This study focuses on POC testing, which is one of the most active segments within the diagnostic industry. POC testing is growing in both home use and POC testing near-patient applications. Both segments are included in this market study.
Major Findings
- The list of CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) waived tests has expanded and opened new POC diagnostics segments. This waiver is for less complex laboratory tests and allows less qualified personnel to perform them.
- Moderate skill level tests used at the POC are also increasing, offering more options than ever to health providers.
- A major force driving the growth of this industry is the effort to provide better patient care by improving the turn-around-time (TAT) that POC testing offers.
- Other forces include cost containment through shorter time spent in the ER and other critical care environments, the aging population that requires proportionately greater healthcare, the increased incidence of certain diseases, health worker shortages, and technological advances allowing for small, portable, easy-to-use POC devices.
- Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions are allowing companies quick market entry into the POC segment; this trend is being fueled by the accelerating cost of product development.
- Although the worldwide incidence of diabetes is predicted to double in the next 25 years and the use of testing devices is expected to increase, pricing pressures will likely offset the majority of gains in unit sales.
- The global POC testing market is led by Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Alere, Abbott, Siemens and Danaher.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Contribution of the Study and Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Defining POC Testing
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Overview
- Major Findings
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- What is POC Testing?
- Industry Terms
- Overview of the POC Testing Market
- POC as Part of the Clinical Diagnostics Industry Structure
- Medical Benefits Derived from Immediate Diagnostic Testing
- POC Testing Sites
- Home Use/Self-Care
- Emergency Rooms
- Critical-Care Units
- Bedside Testing
- Operating Rooms/Procedure Rooms
- Physicians' Offices/Clinics/Treatment Centers/Other Noncritical-Care Sites
- Nursing Homes and Hospice
- POC Product Segments
- Blood Chemistry and Electrolytes
- Cardiac Marker
- Cholesterol Testing/Monitoring
- Drug and Alcohol Screening
- Glucose Testing and Monitoring
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Hemoglobin and Hemostasis
- Tumor Marker
- Urinalysis/Urine Chemistry
- Commonly Performed POC Tests
- Multiplex POCT (xPOCT)
- Significance of CLIA in the United States
- The FDA's Role in POC Testing
- Good Manufacturing Practice
- Forces Driving the POC Testing Market
- Cost Containment
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Trends in Hospital Length of Stay
- Public Healthcare Systems Around the World
- Global Shortage of Healthcare Workers
- Technological Advancements
- Availability of Ease of Use Devices
- New Technologies
- Incidence of Disease
- Asthma
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Cancer
- Diabetes
- Diarrheal Disease
- HIV
- Infertility
- Influenza
- Malaria
- Pregnancy
- Tuberculosis
- Attention to Drugs of Abuse
- Demographics and Aging Populations
- Global Demographics
- Global Life Expectancy
- U.S. Demographics
- Gender, Age and Life Expectancy
Chapter 4 The Global POC Testing Market
- Market Overview
- International Market Size
- Global Market Revenues
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAAM
- Presence of Manufacturers in the Worldwide Market
- Competitor Market Share
- Market Structure
- Distribution
- Promotion
- Strategic Alliances and Mergers
Chapter 5 Market Segments
- Overview
- Blood Chemistry and Electrolyte Testing
- Cardiac Marker Testing
- Cholesterol Testing
- Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing
- Glucose Testing
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Hematology and Hemostasis Testing
- Tumor Marker Testing
- Urine Chemistry Testing
- Miscellaneous POC Testing
- Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)
- Hematology
- Chemistry
- Alcohol and Drugs of Abuse
- Endocrine
- Infectious Disease and Immunology
- Infectious Disease and Bacteriology
- Infectious Disease and Parasitology
- Infectious Disease and Virology
- Urinalysis
Chapter 6 Blood Chemistry and Electrolyte Testing
- Segment Overview
- Blood Chemistry Parameters
- Electrolytes
- CLIA Quality Control Requirements for Blood Gas Analysis
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Abaxis
- Alere
- International Technidyne Corp.
- Nova Biomedical
- Radiometer America Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare
Chapter 7 Cardiac Marker Testing
- Segment Overview
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
- Abbott
- Alere
- Roche
- Response Biomedical
- Siemens Healthcare
Chapter 8 Cholesterol Testing
- Segment Overview
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
- Abaxis
- Alere
- Roche Diagnostics
Chapter 9 Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing
- Segment Overview
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
- Alere
- Orasure Technologies
- Phamatech
Chapter 10 Glucose Testing
- Segment Overview
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
- Roche Diagnostics
- Lifescan
- Abbott Diabetes Care
- Trevidia Health
- Siemens
Chapter 11 Infectious Disease Testing
- Segment Overview
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
- Specific Products for Testing
- Strep A
- Influenza
- Chlamydia
- Strep A
- Influenza
- Chlamydia/Trichomoniasis
- RSV
- HIV Testing
- Infectious Mononucleosis
- H. pylori
- Herpes Simplex Virus
- Syphilis Treponemal
Chapter 12 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Segment Overview
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
Chapter 13 Hemoglobin/Hemostasis Testing
- Hematology and Hemostasis
- Hemostasis (Coagulation)
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
Chapter 14 Tumor Marker Testing
- Segment Overview
- Fecal and Gastric Occult Blood
- Bladder Tumor Antigen Test
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
- Beckman Coulter
- Quidel
- Alere
Chapter 15 Urine Chemistry Testing
- Segment Overview
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
- Market Participants and Market Shares
- Roche
- Siemens
Chapter 16 Other POC Tests
- Segment Overview
- Vaginal pH Tests
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Tests
- Male Reproductive Tests
- Menopause
- Dry Eye
- Market Size
- xPOCT Market Share
Chapter 17 Patents
Chapter 18 Company Profiles
- Abaxis Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alere Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biomrieux Sa
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Elitech Group
- Hemocue Ab
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Micronics Inc.
- Nova Biomedical
- Orasure Technologies
- Phamatech Inc.
- Quidel Corp.
- Radiometer Medical Aps
- Roche
- SA Scientific Ltd.
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Siemens Medical Solutions
- Trividia Health, Inc.
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- Zoetis Inc.
