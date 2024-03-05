Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market size to grow by USD 14.65 billion between 2022 to 2027, Comprehensive Analysis on Market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges by Technavio

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market represents a rapidly evolving sector within the healthcare industry, catering to the immediate and on-site diagnosis of medical conditions. This market encompasses a wide range of diagnostic tools and devices designed for swift, accurate, and convenient testing, enabling healthcare practitioners to make real-time clinical decisions. With a strong focus on delivering timely results and improving patient outcomes, POC diagnostics have gained immense traction due to their ability to provide diagnostics outside traditional laboratory settings. The market's growth is significantly driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population, a shift towards rapid diagnostic methods, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improving an environment where accessibility, efficiency, and reliability of diagnostic procedures are most important.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

What is the projected growth rate and size from 2023 to 2027?

The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by USD 14.65 billion between 2022 and 2027, showcasing an accelerated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.65% during this forecast period.

What are the primary drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the Market?

The market growth is driven by the increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in healthcare. The rise in older populations globally, with a higher prevalence of diseases, demands regular diagnostic tests, thereby boosting the demand for POC diagnostic equipment.

The market is experiencing a shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics.

Limited access to POC diagnostics in developing nations is impeding market growth.

What are the significant segments and their growth prospects within the Market?

The market segments include product categories like hematology diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, rapid cardiovascular diagnostics, rapid coagulation diagnostics, and others. Among these, the hematology diagnostics segment is expected to exhibit significant growth due to the high incidence of diseases such as thalassemia and anemia.

Which regions are anticipated to make substantial contributions to the growth of the Market?

North America is projected to contribute around 40% to the global market growth. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare costs, and the presence of well-established vendors are driving market growth in this region. The rise in COVID-19 cases also escalated the production and demand for POC diagnostic products in North America.

Which are the major companies in the Market?

Several key companies operate in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market, employing strategies like alliances, partnerships, acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches to enhance their market presence. Some of the major vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Siemens AG, and more.

Analyst Review

The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market is witnessing a transformative surge driven by advancements in technology and miniaturization. These innovations have led to the development of portable and handheld diagnostic tools, biosensors, and nanotechnology, enabling rapid testing for a range of conditions from infectious diseases like HIV-AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria to chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

One of the key advantages of POC diagnostics is the ability to provide rapid results at the patient's location, reducing turnaround time significantly. This real-time data empowers healthcare professionals to make treatment decisions promptly, improving patient outcomes especially in cases of chronic diseases where early detection is crucial.

The market is witnessing a proliferation of portable PCR devices and rapid antigen tests, offering convenience and efficiency in diagnosing infectious diseases. Additionally, the availability of glucose monitoring kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, and urinalysis testing kits further expands the scope of POC diagnostics, catering to a diverse array of medical needs.

Furthermore, with the rise of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, POC diagnostics play a pivotal role in disease monitoring and facilitating behavior modification among patients. These technologies reduce barriers to care and enhance access to timely diagnosis and treatment.

However, the POC diagnostics market is not without challenges. Pricing pressure and reimbursement rates often pose hurdles for widespread adoption, impacting healthcare facilities and management strategies. Moreover, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of POC tests is critical to mitigate pre-analytical errors and post-analytical errors, safeguarding patient safety and trust in the technology.

Despite these challenges, the POC diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare solutions. With continued innovation and investment, POC diagnostics will continue to play a vital role in improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes globally, supported by initiatives from organizations such as the Commonwealth Department of Health.

