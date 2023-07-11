Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Global Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030: Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. PCR-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Genetic Sequencing-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.3% CAGR

The Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 12.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nova Biomedical

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen Gmbh

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.

Zoetis Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Puts Intense Pressure on Healthcare Systems & Products Worldwide

Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from COVID-19 Tests

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests Per Million Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on September 27, 2021

Molecular Point-of-Care Tests for COVID-19 Witness Rapid Growth

Molecular RT-PCR Emerges as the Frontline Technology for Testing COVID-19

Select Commercial Molecular Tests for COVID-19

CRISPR Emerges as Cutting-Edge Biotechnology in COVID-19 Diagnostic Market

COVID-19 Affects Demand for Non- COVID Diagnostics

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Molecular Diagnostics: Leveraging Molecular Technologies to Monitor Human Diseases

Types of Molecular Diagnostics Tests

An Introduction to Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Testing Mechanisms

Molecular Vs Non-Molecular POCT

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Infectious Diseases: The Largest Application Market

Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Developing Countries Present Strong Growth Prospects

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Point of Care Diagnostics Augurs Well for Molecular POC Diagnostics Market

Emphasis on Decentralized Diagnostics Presents Opportunity for POC Testing

Diagnostics Presents Opportunity for POC Testing Faster Screening Necessitates Point-of-care Diagnostics for COVID-19 Pandemic

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (?g/m) for Major Countries Worldwide for 2020

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Propels Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market

Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing

Hepatitis B Prevalence Worldwide by Region

Demand Continues to Surge for CLIA-Waived Molecular POC Tests

Advancements in POC for Molecular Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth

Nanotechnology Facilitates Development of for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population: Potential Opportunity in Store

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Challenges Facing POC Molecular Diagnostics Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

