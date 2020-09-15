Point-Of-Care Testing Emerges as Sizable Avenue for Companies in Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, Valuation of the Segment to Double During 2019 and 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide spectrum of technologies are used in the diagnosis of companion animal diseases, notably in dogs and cats. Extensive focus on pet care has led to the emergence of point-of-care testing in developed regions. Veterinary reference laboratories are abuzz with opportunities.

TMR analysts opine that prevention of illnesses in companion animals will spur research in new product developments, notably in clinical biochemistry technology. This will help aspiring players tap into consistent revenue streams, more recently in regions with unmet needs.



The companion animal diagnostics market is projected to clock CAGR of ~9% during 2019 – 2027, and reach worth of ~US$ 5 Bn by 2027-end.

Key Findings of Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Report

Valuation of point-of-care testing was pegged at ~US$ 515 Mn in 2018, which is expected to double by 2027-end

was pegged at in 2018, which is expected to double by 2027-end Among all end users, veterinary reference laboratories were the leading segment in 2018

were the leading segment in 2018 Of all the key technologies, veterinary clinical biochemistry held around 33.3% in the global market in 2018

held around 33.3% in the global market in 2018 Urine analysis is the most rapidly growing technology segment, with CAGR of ~10% during 2019 – 2027

is the most rapidly growing technology segment, with CAGR of ~10% during 2019 – 2027 North America was the leading regional market in 2018

was the leading regional market in 2018 The regional market is projected to see its revenues to double by the end of 2027

Geographically, Asia Pacific market to expected to clock fastest CAGR during 2019 - 2027

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The incidence of range of diseases affecting the health of companion animals such as dogs and cats is a key driver for the expansion of avenues in the market.

An example is increasing incidence of obesity in the U.S. Overall, incidence rate of obesity in dogs has spurred the demand for point-of-care testing in various regions.

Rapid advances have been made in clinical pathology technologies. New avenues in clinical biochemistry technology have kept the market increasingly lucrative over the years.

Rising pet ownership in the U.S. has been adding marked growth momentum to the companion animal diagnostics market.

Growing focus of veterinarians on preventive healthcare for pets has also boosted the expansion of opportunities in recent years.

Growing demand for clinical pathology for bacteriology has fuelled prospects for stakeholders in the companion animal diagnostics market.

Rising ownership of dogs around the world is boosting the demand for clinical biochemistry tests.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: Regional Landscape

Regionally, North America has been a lucrative market for many years. Rise in pet insurance and a flourishing lab infrastructure have been key pivots for its expansion. Focus of governments in the region on prevention of outbreaks of diseases among these animals has spurred rapid expansion of opportunities in the market.

On the other hand, the focus of health wellness has been high in Asia Pacific. The regional market is being considered as a huge revenue potential during the forecast period. Prevalence of chronic diseases in pets has boosted healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The Companion Animal Diagnostics Market can be segmented as follows:

• Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology

o Clinical Biochemistry

• Clinical Chemistry Analysis

• Glucose Monitoring

• Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis

o Molecular Diagnostics

o Polymer Chain Reaction Tests

o Microarrays

o Others

o Immunodiagnostics

o Hematology

o Urinalysis

o Other

• Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Application

o Clinical Pathology

o Bacteriology

o Parasitology

o Other

• Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Animal

o Dog

o Cat

o Other

• Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by End User

o Veterinary Reference Laboratories

o Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

o Point-of-care/In-house Testing

o Research Institutes and Universities

• Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

