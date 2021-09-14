Point-of-Care Ultrasound World Conference - September 17-18, 2021 Hosted by the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy

Medical professionals from around the world gather to help define point-of-care ultrasound standards

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) community of physicians, researchers and healthcare providers, will gather virtually at the 2021 POCUS World conference on September 17-18, 2021 to expand and share their knowledge and experience with POCUS ultrasound. The two-day online event, sponsored by the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ and its governing organization Inteleos™, will feature speakers from around the world to share best practices in POCUS education, application, and certification.

"We are excited to bring together some of the best global minds in POCUS to this year's virtual event," said James A. DellaValle, MD, Chair of the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy ™. "We are committed to expanding the knowledge and practical application of point-of-care ultrasound around the world. We believe POCUS World will help prepare and equip professionals to learn and deliver unprecedented patient care and safety while using point-of-care ultrasound."

POCUS World Conference attendees will participate in the following important discussions on:

Technology trends in Point-of-Care Ultrasound

Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Practice Standards

Differentiating the clinical applications of Point-of-Care Ultrasound

Reviewing the clinical use of ultrasound equipment

Impacts of Point-of-Care Ultrasound on global health

Diagnostic limitations and scope of Point-of-Care Ultrasound

Physicians and healthcare providers interested in attending 2021 POCUS World conference can register here: https://www.pocus.org/pocus-events/2021-pocus-world-virtual-conference/

"The use of POCUS is expanding rapidly throughout the world and with it the opportunity to improve global health," said Dale R. Cyr, Inteleos CEO and Executive Director. "As a non-profit, mission-based organization, it is our goal to assure that essential POCUS education, training and standards keep pace with the proliferation of this imaging modality so that quality patient care is assured."

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 120,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world.

