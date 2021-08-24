Point-of-decision storytelling outfit Looma brings its shopper education platform to Midwest grocery with the launch of Schnucks partnership

Known simply as Loop™, the program introduces shoppers to the real people whose craft, sweat and love imbue the products at-shelf via short, human-centric videos playing on smart tablets; better informing purchasing decisions in the process.

Looma , a retail tech startup that got its start in its home state of North Carolina, has a growing presence in retailers extending to 350+ stores across seven states. The company prides itself on its people-first storytelling approach and proprietary point-of-decision optimization model aimed at making content both more authentic and more helpful to shoppers seeking transparency in their purchases.

"The best retailers are doubling down on in-store experience," said Cole Johnson, Looma's CEO & Founder. "Digitization alone isn't enough, though," he warned. "It has to be about discovery, education, immersion — connecting shoppers to the people and places and stories behind their products."

Loop™ also has a dramatic impact on sales, illustrating a healthy appetite for guidance on purchasing decisions in beer and wine, in particular. Across Looma programs, brands see an average of 92% sales growth when featured on Loop™, followed by 25% the following month. When installed on an endcap, the endcap sells 51% more product, while 30% of shoppers trying a Loop™-featured product are trying it for the first time.

"Shoppers increasingly want to make educated and informed decisions," said Julie Dean, Schnucks Category Manager - Beverage Alcohol. "Looma allows us to create a stronger connection between shoppers and the brands they love while simultaneously introducing them to new ones."

"At Schnucks, we are hyper focused on creating unique, tailored customer experiences. It's all about nourishing the lives of our customers by enabling enriched, informed shopping experiences," said Tom Henry, Chief Data Officer and Deputy CIO. "Deploying Looma digital technologies within our stores has enabled our customers to make product selections with increased knowledge and confidence."

The storytelling partnership with Looma is the first of its kind for Schnucks. By August, tablets had been installed in the beer and wine departments of 89 stores.

Looma exists to connect shoppers to the people and stories behind their products. Our first product, Loop™ At-Shelf Maker Stories, is a network of tablets in grocery stores that play short, human-centric films connecting producer to consumer. The data generated by Loop™ fuels our proprietary storytelling process, forming a flywheel we believe will one day power the world's most sophisticated platform for human-centric point-of-decision video.

