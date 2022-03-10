Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Worth $12.42 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of entry water treatment systems market size is expected to reach USD 12.42 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing water pollution and growing urban population leading to the increased demand for clean water are factors augmenting the demand for point of entry water treatment systems.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By technology, distillation systems are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028, in terms of revenue, on account of their inexpensiveness and efficiency in water softening for small purposes, such as laundries, aquariums, and car washing.

The non-residential application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing demand from the food and beverage, healthcare and hospitality, and other manufacturing sectors.

The residential application segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period on account of a rise in housing completions and redevelopment projects in the construction industry.

The U.K. accounted for a revenue share of over 19.0% in the European market in 2020 owing to the National Infrastructure Strategy expected to spur up construction projects in the country, along with growing immigration in the country.

Companies such as DuPont have been focusing on acquisitions, utilizing their cashflows with the acquisitions of inge GmbH, Desalitech, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited in January 2020 , in a move to benefit the purification business of the company

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Growth & Trends

The increasing level of contaminants in water sources is anticipated to drive the demand for point of entry water treatment systems to ensure a safe water supply. Furthermore, shifting focus from conventional water purifiers toward technologically advanced water purifiers on account of rising contamination levels in water sources is expected to complement the market growth.

The exponential growth in the global population over the past five decades has exerted considerable pressure on the natural resources available on the planet, especially air and water. Rapid industrialization and increasing agricultural activities on account of population growth are anticipated to augment the demand for water treatment systems.

Governments across the country have introduced strict guidelines in order to restrict contamination in drinking water. Increasing awareness regarding public health is projected to complement the adoption of point of entry (POE) water treatment systems. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of entry water treatment systems market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Water Softeners

Disinfection Methods

Filtration Methods

Distillation Systems

Others

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



Russia



Italy



U.K.



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont Inc.

General Electric

Pentair plc

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Culligan

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Aquasana, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

