Point-of-Sale Fintech Company LendingUSA™ Responds to FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, FEMA announced that they would offer financial assistance to families who experienced the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19. This funeral assistance program is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. As part of the program, FEMA will reimburse eligible families up to $9,000 in funeral costs incurred after January 20, 2020.

LendingUSA, a California-based company providing point-of-sale financing solutions, serves thousands of funeral homes throughout the country. "Our funeral clients are funeral directors who offer financing through LendingUSA because they understand the importance of providing payment options to their families," says Elaine Valdez, Funeral Relations Manager at LendingUSA. "Over the last year, countless families lost members to COVID-19. When a death is unexpected, the cost of funeral services can be prohibitive. The FEMA program can help ease this burden significantly."

Although the FEMA funeral assistance program serves families impacted by COVID-19, the team at LendingUSA wants to help funeral directors fully understand the program so they can be ready to assist their families. The company recently published a blog post that addresses frequently asked questions about FEMA funeral reimbursement, and account managers at LendingUSA are on standby to assist. "We want funeral directors to feel confident going into any interaction with a grieving family," says Elaine.

Elaine emphasizes that although funeral professionals cannot complete the reimbursement application on behalf of a family, it is still important to understand how the funeral assistance program fits into the larger landscape of the funeral industry. "Funeral professionals routinely guide families through some of their most trying moments. In a pandemic, that guidance role becomes critically important. We're here for you just like you're there for your families."

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests.

LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC.

