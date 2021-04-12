Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, & Threats | 17000+ Technavio Research Report

Download Free Sample Report

The increasing safety and effective cash management, growing organized retail format, and continued dominance of cash in consumer transactions worldwide are major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing popularity of non-cash payments in retail stores, growing sales of e-commerce reducing customer footfalls in retail stores, and increasing focus of governments on promoting a cashless economy will hamper the market growth.

Point of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the retail segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for point of sale cash drawers in APAC. The growing organized retail sector will facilitate the point of sale cash drawer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

APG Cash Drawer LLC.

Cash Register Warehouse

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

HP Inc.

MMF POS

M-S Cash Drawer

NCR Corp.

Xiamen Kasrow Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Hongsheng Technology Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Interface

Market segments

Comparison by Interface

Printer-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ethernet-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Serial and USB-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manually-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Interface

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

