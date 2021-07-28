Point Of Sale Software Market Size To Reach $19.56 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of sale software market size is expected to reach USD 19.56 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Over the last few years, the restaurant industry has witnessed an uptick, largely favored by improving economy. However, restauranteurs are still facing challenges that could potentially hamper their performance as well as revenue. Moreover, the pandemic has hit the business substantially as countries went into lockdowns and travel & tourism came to a sudden halt. This, in turn, impacted the point of sale (POS) software business for the short term.

Key Insights & Findings:

The global POS software market was valued at USD 9.26 billion in 2020. The business still has potential as the need for contactless payment options is on a rise amidst the pandemic

The on-premise segment emerged as the preferred choice in 2020. Data security and the need to lower data exposure to third-party sources is expected to upkeep segment growth over the next few years

The demand for POS software in Asia Pacific is estimated to register a CAGR exceeding 11.0% from 2021 to 2028

The increasing digitization of business activities in countries like India , Malaysia , Singapore , Japan , and South Korea is expected to favor regional market growth. Moreover, the pandemic has been largely responsible for paving way for digital transformation in these economies, thereby creating opportunities for IT software & service providers.

Read 90 page market research report, "Point Of Sale Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Healthcare, Retail), By Application (Fixed, Mobile), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), By Organization Size, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

In addition, restaurant operators also face challenges in terms of complexities associated with order management while delivering the food on time and ensuring outstanding customer service. To meet the changing customer requirements and decrease the food as well as operational costs, restaurant operators are relying heavily on innovative technologies like restaurant software solutions that range from an all-in-one business management system to standalone POS terminals. The need to offer rapid and high-quality service to the customers while enabling easy guest management at restaurants is creating a pool of opportunities for market incumbents.

The industry is slowly making in-roads with the integration of technologies, such as cloud and artificial intelligence, with an aim to improve the existing ecosystem and help restaurants build an efficient work environment. The availability of these new technologies in one system helps restaurant operators to focus on their core competencies, thereby generating a profitable business output. Although the pandemic has hit the business negatively, an increase in demand for online orders is expected to favor the market growth over the next couple of years. Apart from restaurants, the industry is also expected to garner substantial profits from industries, such as retail and hospitality. The need for contactless payment options in the current scenario will play a vital role in driving POS software demand in the near future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of sale software market on the basis of application, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, and region:

Point Of Sale Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Fixed



Mobile

Point Of Sale Software Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cloud



On-premise

Point Of Sale Software Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Large Enterprise



Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Point Of Sale Software End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Restaurants



Hospitality



Healthcare



Retail



Warehouse



Entertainment



Others

Point Of Sale Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA

List of Key Players of Point Of Sale Software Market

Clover Network, Inc.

H&L POS

IdealPOS

Lightspeed

NCR Corporation

Oracle Micros

Revel Systems

SwiftPOS

Square Inc.

TouchBistro

Toast Inc.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Communications Infrastructure Industry:

Digital Payment Market – The global digital payment market size was valued at USD 58.30 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global digital payment market size was valued at in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028. Mobile Point-Of-Sale Systems Market – The global mobile point-of-sale systems market is expected to propel phenomenal growth owing to Technical Advancements in payment technologies coupled with the shift towards Euro pay/MasterCard/Visa) chip card reimbursement.

– The global mobile point-of-sale systems market is expected to propel phenomenal growth owing to Technical Advancements in payment technologies coupled with the shift towards Euro pay/MasterCard/Visa) chip card reimbursement. Handheld Point Of Sale Market – The global handheld point of sale market is poised for a significant shift owing to its mobility and enhanced user experience.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.