Point of Sale Software Market to Grow by USD 6.1 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Demand for Contactless Payments and AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global point of sale software market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for contactless payment options is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising penetration of e-commerce platforms. However, data security concerns related to point of sale software poses a challenge.Key market players include Agilysys Inc., Block Inc., Cavius International Ltd., COMBASE AG, Epos Now UK Ltd., Fiserv Inc., GOFRUGAL, H and L Australia Pty Ltd., Idealpos Solutions Pty Ltd., Intuit Inc., Lightspeed Management Co. LLC, MindSpark LLC., MSL Solutions Pty Ltd., NCR Voyix Corp., Oracle Corp., SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC., Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd., Toast Inc., Web Masters Technologies Pte. Ltd., and Worldline SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point Of Sale Software Market 2024-2028

Point Of Sale Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6100.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Canada, UK, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, and France Key companies profiled Agilysys Inc., Block Inc., Cavius International Ltd., COMBASE AG, Epos Now UK Ltd., Fiserv Inc., GOFRUGAL, H and L Australia Pty Ltd., Idealpos Solutions Pty Ltd., Intuit Inc., Lightspeed Management Co. LLC, MindSpark LLC., MSL Solutions Pty Ltd., NCR Voyix Corp., Oracle Corp., SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC., Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd., Toast Inc., Web Masters Technologies Pte. Ltd., and Worldline SA

Market Driver

The e-commerce industry's growth and evolving fulfillment needs are driving the demand for point of sale (POS) software. With increasing competition and the need for expedited delivery times for online orders, retailers and businesses are adopting technological systems for efficient retail management. The global B2B e-commerce sector is projected to reach USD36 trillion by 2026, and the Indian e-commerce industry is expected to reach USD325 billion by 2030. Additionally, third-party logistics providers are forecasted to manage 17 billion shipments in the next seven years. These trends indicate significant growth in the e-commerce sector, leading to increased pressure on retailers to adopt advanced fulfillment techniques and solutions. As a result, the demand for retail e-commerce will continue to rise, fueling the demand for POS software during the forecast period.

Point-of-Sale (POS) software is a vital business tool for merchants in various industries, including retail chains, restaurants, hotels, drug stores, and auto shops. The market is witnessing significant trends such as the rise of fixed POS systems, mobile POS, and cloud-based solutions. Cloud computing enables real-time access to sales data, inventory management, and business intelligence from anywhere. Mobile POS systems using Android OS and iOS are popular for their flexibility and enhanced functionality. Security concerns are addressed through advanced authentication measures and cybersecurity solutions. Technology evolution brings e-commerce, omnichannel retailing, mobile payments, digital payments, and mobile wallets. Inventory management, order fulfillment, and sales monitoring are essential features, along with employee management analytics and customer data management. Cloud-based solutions offer system integration, enabling seamless transactions and cashless economies. Security, financial inclusion, and cybersecurity are top priorities. Technology continues to evolve, with a focus on advanced analytics and business intelligence to drive sales strategy and growth.

Market Challenges

Point of sale (POS) software adoption in retail is hindered by security and privacy concerns. E-commerce's vulnerabilities, such as unauthorized access and data leaks, increase the costs of implementation due to the need for cybersecurity measures. Retailers must ensure a reliable Internet connection and third-party services to mitigate inherent risks. Confidential customer data, including contact details, future orders, contracts, shipping information, and vendor details, are at risk in a breach, leading to financial losses, customer churn, and damage to brand reputation. These concerns may hinder the growth of the global POS software market. End-users must invest in effective cybersecurity processes and systems to make e-commerce safer and secure for POS software deployment.

Point-of-Sale (POS) software is essential for businesses in various industries, including retail chains, restaurants, hotels, drug stores, and auto shops. Challenges include managing cashless transactions, sales tracking, inventory data, sales strategy, and employee management. Advanced features like inventory tracking, sales monitoring, customer data management, reporting, and POS systems are necessary. Cloud-based mPOS software and web-based POS solutions offer flexibility in operating systems and payment methods. Hardware compatibility is crucial, and POS systems support various payment processing options, including digital payments and mobile wallets. Advanced features like automated calculations, real-time updates, and online channels help meet multi-channel demand and e-commerce channels. POS terminal software and AI integration provide personalized shopping experiences, dynamic pricing optimization, fraud detection, and cloud-based PoS solutions. Generative AI enhances sales strategies and customer engagement. Customizable POS solutions cater to unique business needs. In conclusion, POS software addresses the challenges of inventory management, sales monitoring, and customer data management while providing advanced features and integrating with various hardware and payment methods.

Segment Overview

This point of sale software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On premise

1.2 Cloud End-user 2.1 Retail

2.2 Hospitality Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On premise- The on-premise segment in the point of sale (POS) software market holds a substantial share, catering to businesses seeking control, security, and customization. On-premise POS systems are installed locally on a business's servers and hardware, offering advantages such as enhanced security, reliability, and customization. The local data storage ensures businesses have direct oversight, reducing data breach risks, and providing uninterrupted operations even during network outages. Customization is a significant advantage, allowing businesses to tailor the software to their unique operational needs, often unattainable with cloud-based solutions. However, on-premise POS systems require substantial initial investment for hardware and infrastructure, and ongoing maintenance and updates are the business's responsibility. Despite these challenges, their popularity remains strong among larger enterprises and businesses with specific operational requirements. The on-premise POS market segment is expected to persist as a vital choice for businesses prioritizing control, security, and customization throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Point-of-Sale (POS) software is a vital tool for merchants in various industries, including retail chains, restaurants, hotels, drug stores, auto shops, and more. This technology enables cashless transactions, sales tracking, and inventory data management, allowing businesses to streamline their operations and gain valuable insights for sales strategy. Advanced features include employee management analytics, inventory tracking, digital payments, mobile wallets, automated calculations, real-time updates, online channels, and retail sales. Consumer goods businesses benefit from personalized shopping experiences, dynamic pricing optimization, and fraud detection. The evolution of POS technology includes cloud-based solutions, mobile payments, system integration, and enhanced functionality. With the integration of cloud computing, technology continues to advance, offering merchants increased security and convenience.

Market Research Overview

Point-of-Sale (POS) software is a vital tool for businesses in various industries, including retail chains, restaurants, hotels, drug stores, auto shops, and more. This technology enables cashless transactions, sales tracking, inventory data management, sales strategy formulation, and employee management analytics. Advanced features include real-time updates, online channels, and e-commerce integration. POS systems come in different forms, such as cloud-based mPOS software and web-based POS solutions, with compatibility across various operating systems and payment methods. Security is a top priority, with features like fraud detection, authentication measures, and integration with hardware like PoS terminals. The evolution of technology has led to advanced functionalities like dynamic pricing optimization, generative AI, and personalized shopping experiences. The flexibility of cloud deployment and on-premise solutions caters to merchants' diverse needs, while e-commerce and omnichannel retailing enhance business intelligence and advanced analytics. The integration of digital payments, mobile wallets, and cybersecurity measures promotes financial inclusion and cashless economies.

