POINT ONE LAUNCHES WITH BUSINESSES COMMITTING 0.1% OF REVENUE TO HELP CLOSE THE CLEAN ENERGY FUNDING GAP IN 15 YEARS

Bold initiative backed by pioneer businesses and global leaders, shows how collective, small, catalytic contributions can unlock billions.

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point One, a new global platform mobilising private sector finance for clean energy, launches today with a first wave of more than 30 participating businesses already committing a simple annual contribution of 0.1% of revenue - channeled to clean energy projects across emerging and developing economies. New research among SME decision makers across US and UK indicates 79% support contributing to a collective clean energy and climate effort that's simple and delivers clear impact.

The platform's creation is led by Ryan Kohn, entrepreneur and co-founder of Propersnacks, the purpose-led challenger brand that built Propercorn into a market-leading, globally recognised B Corp. Point One is championed by prominent voices from business and climate leadership, including Paul Polman, Sir Andrew Steer, and Christiana Figueres, with the support of Riz Ahmed and other cultural influencers.

Through an inaugural partnership with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, contributions to Point One will support clean energy, grid modernisation, and community resilience work across emerging and developing countries, creating jobs, improving health and education, and driving rapid emissions reductions alongside economic growth.

Point One focuses strongly on mobilising SMEs, which make up over 90% of all businesses and on average are responsible for at least 50% of GDP globally[1]. The model is designed to scale, bringing businesses of every size, from start ups to global companies, to deliver a response that matches the scale of the challenge.

Analysis by the think tank Global Nation shows that allocating just 0.1% of global business revenue could generate enough financing to allow the full transition of the world's power supply to clean energy by 2040, in line with the International Energy Agency's 'Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario'. This assumes that every dollar contributed by businesses leverages at least $1.5 in additional funding from governments and private investment - a ratio consistent with the track record of Point One's inaugural delivery partner, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, which has demonstrated the ability to unlock up to 15x additional investment through its public, private and philanthropic alliance model."

A Point One poll of SME decision-makers and leaders in UK and US, conducted by Survation in January 2026, found:

Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) SMEs are already comfortable with a financial contribution level equivalent to Point One's 0.1% of revenue ask or higher. [2]

SME decision makers are twice as likely to say they would have more impact acting collectively than individually.

82% support clean energy in emerging markets but half (52%) currently lack the mechanisms to act.

Three quarters (74%) feel SMEs are overlooked as a force for change on clean energy and climate action.

For more information visit www.pointone.world

[1] https://www.ifc.org/en/what-we-do/sector-expertise/financial-institutions/msme-finance

[2] To translate profit-based answers into revenue terms, we modelled a conservative average SME profit margin of 10%. 47% of SMEs are comfortable contributing 2–5%+ of profits - equates to 0.2–0.5%+ of revenue. 69% of SMEs are comfortable contributing 1%+ of profits - equates to 0.1%+ of revenue. 85% of SMEs are comfortable contributing 0.1%+ of profits - clears 0.01% of revenue

Contact: Leah Butson, [email protected]

SOURCE Point One