Point Park Staff Ratify New Contract

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1088 voted today to ratify a new three-year contract with Point Park University covering clerical workers at the downtown Pittsburgh school.

The agreement includes an immediate 2.75 percent wage increase for 2020 plus a lump-sum bonus. It also ensures wage increases for the next two years, which protects members of the bargaining unit from potential wage freezes during this time.

The workers also won increased vacation benefits and an improved grievance procedure.

Damon Di Cicco, president of USW Local 1088, said the agreement is an important victory for Point Park's clerical workers, who only became USW members last year and had not seen a raise since 2017.

"These workers are instrumental to the success of the university and play a key role in furthering its mission to educate and empower Point Park students," said Di Cicco. "This contract is an important step in recognizing their contributions and hard work that make Point Park University strong.

"We were excited to welcome this unit into our union last April, and we're proud that we were able to negotiate a fair contract together."

The agreement comes just months after 340 part-time faculty members at Point Park, also represented by the USW, signed a contract which included wage increases and other improvements.

