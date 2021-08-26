Point Pickup Acquires GrocerKey - Empowering Retailers to Take Back Control From Instacart

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Pickup Technologies , the enterprise-grade last-mile provider that returns customer control to retailers, today announced that it has acquired white-label eCommerce platform GrocerKey, enabling Point Pickup to offer retailers the industry's first end-to-end, own-branded last-mile fulfillment and delivery service, enabling a seamless customer experience from purchase to delivery.

Point Pickup customers include the two largest grocery retailers in the United States — Walmart and Kroger — as well as other top nationwide and regional retailers, including Albertsons, Giant Eagle and many more. The company has already expanded its platform beyond grocery to general merchandise, pharmacy and oversized delivery, enabling even more retailers to maintain control of their brands, from purchase to delivery.

"With almost 68 million US households placing online orders this past May , retailers no longer want to give away last mile business to other consumer-facing platforms. We listened to our clients and now with the integration of GrocerKey's technology into our last-mile delivery platform, they can reclaim their brand and revenue while maintaining control of their eCommerce data and customer experience from start to finish," said Tom Fiorita, founder and CEO of Point Pickup Technologies.

By integrating GrocerKey's technology, Point Pickup can now provide an end-to-end solution that extends from pick and pack to last-mile delivery via its plug-and-play modules that easily integrate into retailer's current eCommerce platforms. Its platform is driven by its proprietary Precision Matching Technology, which already matches the right delivery to the right driver and vehicle every time, leading to a more consistent and higher quality experience for customers. The same technology will be used to locate the right workers to extend the services to both shopping and delivery.

The new integration also enables more customization options for retailers' eCommerce platforms — from online ordering, to delivery size, to monetization through merchandising and promotions. With members of Point Pickup's Flexible Workforce located within five miles of 95% of the US population, even faster fulfillment and delivery is now possible to satisfy even the most last-minute of customer needs. Finally, the new GrocerKey add-ons to Point Pickup's platform unlock greater data insights — and a larger number of opportunities to control how that data is used to meet the retailers' financial objectives rather than forfeiting revenue to third parties.



"Early on, we were impressed not just by the scale and sophistication of Point Pickup's technology and services, but also their focus on bringing the customer back to enterprise retailers," said Jeremy Neren, co-founder and CEO of GrocerKey, who will serve as SVP, eCommerce Strategy, at Point Pickup. "Being able to provide brands with complete control over their eCommerce services from point of sale to delivering to customers' homes is a game-changer. I'm excited to join the Point Pickup team along with our GrocerKey family and am eager to move forward with the integration of our technologies and companies."

About Point Pickup Technologies

Point Pickup (PPUP), an enterprise-class same-day fulfillment and delivery solutions company, brings precision technology to the final-mile with a highly specialized and scalable solution that is being used by many of the country's largest retailers. The technology platform, along with Point Pickup's Flexible Workforce, solves the greatest challenges of the growing final-mile eCommerce market. Point Pickup is the only platform offering on-demand shopping and delivery with repeat drivers while accommodating pre-scheduled requests. PPUP's data-driven platform saves time and money, while maximizing performance, by offering sophisticated matching criteria, optimized routing, selective shoppers and drivers, and an API that easily integrates with e-commerce systems. For more information, visit http://www.pointpickup.com or find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

