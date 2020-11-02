Point Pickup Picks Up Allen Arakal as Chief Operating Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Pickup Technologies , the company that has successfully reinvented the final-mile delivery model for many of the US's top eCommerce enterprises, today announced the addition of Allen Arakal as their new Chief Operating Officer. The company will leverage Mr. Arakal's over twenty-eight years of experience in successfully expanding both large-scale and startup businesses in industries such as finance, media and technology. The move follows the company's recent Series A investment of $30M from BBH Capital Partners, which will be used to fuel its market growth.

"Given the immediate surge in consumer demand for online home delivery and Point Pickup's unique ability to quickly onboard enterprise retailers it's imperative that we upscale our services to meet client needs," said Point Pickup's CEO, Tom Fiorita. "Our company was founded on performance excellence and we look to Allen's rich marketplace background in operations to ensure that we continue to maintain the highest level of client support."

Mr. Arakal will work with Point Pickup's internal operations and technology divisions to innovate new methodologies to power the home delivery industry's most scalable solutions. This includes refining the highly customized client services offered by the company's Performance Revenue Center - the organization that uses precision-driven data analysis to monitor and manage all client-specific delivery requirements.

"Point Pickup is the ideal next step for me as I can combine my management and technology background with current trends in transforming retailers into eCommerce delivery businesses," said Allen Arakal, COO, Point Pickup. "I look forward to working with the company's exceptional talent and executing the exciting strategy set forth by the Point Pickup executive team."

Amongst Mr. Arakal's previous and impressive accomplishments, he most recently helped launch WeAre8, a digital media marketplace, as its Chief Operating Officer. Prior to WeAre8, he held key leadership positions at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, where he spearheaded multinational operational growth across the US, Asia and Europe. Arakal also founded a funding platform and foundation for social enterprise initiatives.

About Point Pickup Technologies

Point Pickup (PPUP), an enterprise same-day delivery solutions company, brings precision technology to final-mile delivery with a highly specialized and scalable solution that is being used by many of the country's largest retailers. The technology platform, along with Point Pickup's Driver Match Networks, solves the greatest challenges of the growing same-day delivery market. Point Pickup is the only platform offering pre-scheduled deliveries with favorite drivers while accommodating on-demand requests. PPUP's data-driven platform saves time and money, while maximizing performance, by offering sophisticated matching criteria, optimized routing, selective drivers and an API that easily integrates with e-commerce systems. The company offers its delivery services in all 50 US states. For more information, visit http://www.pointpickup.com or find us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Media contact:

Jeanne Logozzo for Point Pickup

[email protected]

SOURCE Point Pickup Technologies

Related Links

http://www.pointpickup.com

