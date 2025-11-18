Point Quest Group Boosts Teletherapy Capacity with LinkUp Acquisition, Delivering Scalable, Therapist-Designed Support to K-12 Schools

ELK GROVE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Quest Group , a national provider of special education staffing and services, today announced its acquisition of LinkUp Teletherapy , a virtual speech therapy provider serving Missouri, California, and other key states. The LinkUp platform will become Point Quest Group's proprietary, HIPAA-compliant speech therapy tool, strengthening the organization's ability to deliver specialized support to schools nationwide.

Grounded in strong relationships and a united, collaborative approach, Point Quest Group works closely with districts and charter schools to deliver the staff, services, and personalized support that help students with unique needs thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Point Quest Group is widely recognized for its exceptional student outcomes, supportive workplace culture, and meaningful community connections.

LinkUp Teletherapy is built specifically for school-based speech therapy and evaluation service delivery, offering seamless scheduling, progress monitoring, and interactive therapy tools that help clinicians engage students effectively in a virtual environment.

This acquisition comes as K–12 districts face rising demand for flexible, high-quality special education services. Integrating LinkUp's therapist-designed platform will enable Point Quest Group to expand scalable teletherapy options that help districts address staffing shortages. Schools will also gain access to a live administrative dashboard that enables administrators to monitor therapy sessions in real time, review data and trends, and ensure greater transparency and accountability across all stakeholders—all while maintaining joyful, engaging, and student-centered learning experiences.

"Bringing LinkUp Teletherapy's platform into our work gives us a purpose-built telehealth tool that helps us expand our services quickly and responsibly," said Chris Miller, CEO of Point Quest Group. "It strengthens our ability to deliver flexible, high-quality support to the districts and families who need it most."

Tracie Beckmann, co-founder of LinkUp Teletherapy and a practicing speech therapist, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "We built LinkUp to break down geographic barriers and make virtual therapy accessible," she said. "Joining Point Quest Group means our platform can reach more students and clinicians while ensuring compliance, connection, and strong outcomes."

To learn more about how Point Quest Group's new virtual telehealth platform can help your district and charter school address special education staffing needs and enhance virtual support, please visit www.pointquestgroup.com

About Point Quest Group

Point Quest Group is the premier national provider of special education services, partnering with more than 360 school districts and charter schools to support thousands of students ages 3–22 each year. Through in-district staffing, therapeutic and non-public day school programs, and a family of specialized service companies, Point Quest Group delivers tailored educational, behavioral, and therapeutic support. With a nationwide team of highly trained professionals and four dedicated campuses, Point Quest Group helps students with unique needs thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Built on strong relationships and a commitment to joyful, engaging learning, Point Quest Group is recognized for exceptional student outcomes, a supportive workplace culture, and meaningful community impact.

