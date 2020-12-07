Point Spreads Tighten For NFL Week 14, According to TheLines

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the NFL playoff races heat up, the week 14 schedule offers among the most competitive slate of games so far, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market. A consensus of the nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, PlaySugarHouse, BetMGM, Unibet, and William Hill — have 15 of the 16 games on this week's schedule feature point spreads of 7.5 points or less.

The one outlier this week is the Seattle Seahawks, who enter this week as 13.5-point favorites over the hapless New York Jets. But the Seahawks are no sure thing, a fact made clear after their 17-12 upset loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. In fact, while favorites of 13.5 points or more have overwhelmingly won their games straight up since 2010, against the spread they are just 47-56-1.

Of course, the 0-12 Jets have found themselves big underdogs in almost every game this season, and yet they are just 4-8 against the spread so far this season. At 2-9, only the Dallas Cowboys have been worse against the spread. Conversely, the Miami Dolphins enter this week with the league's best record against the spread at 9-3. That could be a good sign as they enter the week as 7.5-point underdogs to the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"Wide point spreads draw a lot of attention, but with all that goes on in an NFL game, they can produce unpredictable results," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "However, with 13 weeks of data to draw from, oddsmakers know well these teams and their tendencies. So, we're seeing closer agreement on the lines themselves."

The consensus point spreads for Week 14 and remaining Week 13 games, as of Monday, Dec. 7:

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers (-1); over/under 47.5

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5); over/under 45

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5); over/under 43.5

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5); over/under 44.5

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at New York Giants; over/under N/A

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals; over/under N/A

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (-3.5); over/under N/A

Green Bay Packers (-7.5) at Detroit Lions; over/under 55.5

Houston Texans (-1.5) at Chicago Bears; over/under 45.5

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins; over/under 49

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5); over/under 52.5

Tennessee Titans (-7.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars; over/under 53.5

Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders; over/under 51.5

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks (-13.5); over/under 47.5

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers; over/under 49.5

New Orleans Saints (-7) at Philadelphia Eagles; over/under 45.5

Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers (-5.5); over/under N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at Buffalo Bills; over/under N/A

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) at Cleveland Browns; over/under N/A

To access the updated futures lines for every NFL team, and for more analysis, visit TheLines.com/odds/super-bowl. To access Week 14 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-14-lines-2020.

