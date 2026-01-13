Point Wild Acquires Juraspring, an Expert Mass Tort Lien Resolution Firm

Strategic acquisition strengthens Point Wild's legal services team to include mass tort lien resolution services.

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Wild , a leading portfolio of trusted security brands for businesses and consumers, announced today the acquisition of Juraspring , an expert mass tort lien resolution firm. Juraspring's addition marks a significant expansion of Point Wild's legal services, enhancing the solutions already provided through CyEx , a leading provider of cyber and data breach response solutions, and Simpluris , a settlement administration firm.

The purchase of Juraspring further increases Point Wild's breadth of services in the mass tort legal arena. "The combination of Juraspring's experience in healthcare lien resolution, settlement administration, and operational leadership, and Simpluris' award-winning settlement administration services elevates our legal services," said Kevin Lee, CEO & President of CyEx and Simpluris. "The purchase of Juraspring enhances our ability to deliver expert lien resolution services, further strengthening our legal services to offer end-to-end mass tort services."

Juraspring, a female-founded and led organization, will continue to operate under leadership of co-founders Rachel Stoering, Esq., Kelly Newman, and Karen Nakon, Esq. Together they have more than forty years of experience navigating the complexities of legal administration and lien resolution. This deep understanding ensures informed strategies and effective solutions.

"Joining Point Wild transforms what is possible for our clients," said Rachel Stoering, co-founder of Juraspring. "Combining our mass tort expertise with world-class technology enhances our settlement services and significantly expands what we can accomplish for the mass tort legal community."

About Point Wild

Point Wild is a global leader in cybersecurity, protecting individuals and businesses from the ever-evolving threats of the digital world. At the core of our protection is Lat61, a modular, API-enabled platform that unifies our specialized security solutions—making it easier than ever to deploy powerful protection at scale. Powered by more than 20 years of expertise, our industry-leading brands deliver best-in-class security—from device protection and online privacy to identity theft prevention—to more than 25 million users worldwide. To learn more, visit www.pointwild.com .

About Juraspring

Juraspring partners with law firms nationwide to navigate the complexities of mass tort and class action settlement administration. Specializing in healthcare lien resolution, strategic consulting, and distribution solutions, Juraspring's experts guide clients from initial program design through final distribution to ensure precision, accountability, and clarity at every phase of the settlement lifecycle.

With deep expertise, Juraspring's leadership team has successfully managed some of the nation's most complex settlement programs across pharmaceutical, medical device, exposure, and other complex litigations. Their proven track record includes resolving tens of thousands of subrogation claims while achieving substantial reductions that maximize claimants' net recoveries. Juraspring excels at mastering the sophisticated mechanics that others find overwhelming to deliver precise and transparent expertise that matters. To learn more, visit www.Juraspring.com .

