Point2 Technology to Showcase Connectivity Innovations and Present at OFC 2024

Company Co-Founder and CEO Sean Park to Speak on the Future of AI/ML Interconnect at Industry Panel

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point2 Technology, a leading provider of ultra-low-power, low-latency mixed-signal SoC solutions for multi-terabit interconnect, today announced its participation in the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2024, March 24 - 28, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Sean Park, Point2 Technology's Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in the "Cutting-Edge Technologies for Interconnecting AI/ML Clusters" panel discussion at OFC 2024. Scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 4:30 - 6:30 PM, this session will provide attendees with new insights into the latest advancements in interconnect technologies expected to power AI/ML clusters into the multi-terabit era.

Point2 Technology recently announced a $22.6 million Series B extension from Bosch Ventures, Molex and other investors, validating the demand for the company's technology in AI/ML data center applications and its potential to disrupt interconnect in the automotive sector.

OFC attendees are invited to meet with the Point2 Technology team at the company's Innovation Suite and experience the following breakthrough products firsthand:

Next-Generation E-Tube Technology : Point2 will unveil its groundbreaking E-Tube technology, a scalable interconnect platform that uses RF data transmission over plastic dielectric waveguide to enable multi-terabit active cables with 80% lower weight and 50% less bulk than copper cables. Compared to optical cables, E-Tube is expected to reduce power consumption and costs by 50%, with picosecond latencies that are three orders of magnitude better. Shattering the "copper or optics" paradigm for high-speed cable interconnect, E-Tube breaks the barriers of copper and optical cabling and is poised to become the next-generation multi-terabit interconnect technology.





: Point2 will unveil its groundbreaking E-Tube technology, a scalable interconnect platform that uses RF data transmission over plastic dielectric waveguide to enable multi-terabit active cables with 80% lower weight and 50% less bulk than copper cables. Compared to optical cables, E-Tube is expected to reduce power consumption and costs by 50%, with picosecond latencies that are three orders of magnitude better. Shattering the "copper or optics" paradigm for high-speed cable interconnect, E-Tube breaks the barriers of copper and optical cabling and is poised to become the next-generation multi-terabit interconnect technology. Award-Winning Cloud Connect Engine Smart Re-Timer : These purpose-built, ultra-low-power and low-latency mixed-signal SoCs have garnered industry acclaim for enabling active electrical cables (AECs) that consume 40% less power and are 40% less bulky than other AEC solutions.





: These purpose-built, ultra-low-power and low-latency mixed-signal SoCs have garnered industry acclaim for enabling active electrical cables (AECs) that consume 40% less power and are 40% less bulky than other AEC solutions. Electrical Dispersion Compensation (EDC) Mixed-Signal SoCs: Point2's EDC mixed-signal SoCs enable 25G optical transceiver modules supporting up to 40 Km reach at less than 2.5W. This breakthrough enables 5G wireless carriers and multiple system operators (MSOs) to upgrade their fiberoptic backhaul infrastructure and access networks, respectively, to 25G speeds without the complexity of deploying expensive and bulky optical amplifiers and dispersion compensation hardware.

Visit Point2 Technology at OFC 2024

Attendees are invited to visit Point2 Technology's Innovation Suite at the Marriot Marquis Marina Hotel, San Diego, CA, March 26 – 28, 2024, and explore the company's advanced interconnect innovations firsthand. Point2 experts will be available to discuss technical details, applications, and deployment scenarios. To schedule a meeting, contact us at [email protected]

About Point2 Technology

Point2 Technology, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., designs and manufactures ultra-low power, low-latency, point-to-point interconnect and range enhancement SoC solutions purpose-built to meet the bandwidth requirements of hyperscale AI/ML datacenters and 5G infrastructure. Founded by an accomplished team from Marvell, Finisar and Samsung, Point2 is a leading innovator that is reimagining data center and 5G cloud infrastructure interconnect in the multi-terabit era. www.point2tech.com.

SOURCE Point2