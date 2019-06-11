Point3 Farma's VP, Biosciences and Plant Genetics, Joe Butler to Speak at Hemp Industry Daily Conference

CENTER, Colo., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point3 Farma, a vertically integrated large-scale supplier of CBD distillate and isolate, based in Center, Colorado has announced its Vice President, Biosciences and Plant Genetics, Joe Butler, will speak on the panel, "Flower, Seed, and Stalk: Finding the Right Cultivar For Your Hemp Business," at the Hemp Industry Daily Conference, June 13.

The session, which will run from 9:00-9:50am, will focus on sourcing the best hemp cultivar for your business, in an emerging industry awash with inferior seeds and clones. Butler brings significant CBD knowledge and experience to Point3 Farma, where he oversees the production of the highest quality seed with his knowledge of genetics and land cultivation for the purposes of growing hemp for the production of CBD oils.

"At Point3 Farma we take the breeding of super compliant hemp strains, that are high in CBD and resistant to both weather damage and pests, very seriously," said Butler. "I consider my work to be breeding medicine, therefore quality is my top priority."

Butler joined Point3 Farma at its inception and has been instrumental in establishing Point3 Farma as a supplier known for quality and integrity. The panel will also feature Alex Seleznov, President and CFO of Advanced Extraction, Steven Turetsky, Managing Director of Shi Farms, and Eric J. Mathur, Chief Science Officer of Tilt Holdings, Inc.

The Hemp Industry Daily Conference is a subset of MJBizConNext running concurrently in the Ernst N Morial Convention Center, in New Orleans, June 10-14. 2019 is the first year the Hemp Industry Daily Conference is being held and will focus on taking a deep dive into the business opportunities, the growing consumer demand for hemp and CBD, as well as must-know updates on regulations and legal developments.

About Point3 Farma

Point3 Farma is a vertically integrated supplier of CBD oil, distillate and isolate, supporting producers of CBD-based products in a wide variety of end markets. With its own seed genetics operations, approximately 1,700 acres of high-CBD hemp under cultivation, and major extraction processing capacity, Point3 Farma is able to dependably supply large volumes in this rapidly growing market.

