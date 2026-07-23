Point5 Joins Sandler Partners to Bring Practitioner-Led Managed Connectivity to the Channel

Partnership gives Sandler Partners' network of technology experts execution-first global connectivity for complex enterprise and regulated-industry deals

WESTFORD, Mass., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point5 Managed Services, a Managed Connectivity Provider (MCP) built to close the Execution Gap in complex enterprise connectivity, today announced it has joined Sandler Partners, North America's leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor. The partnership brings Point5's practitioner-led services to Sandler's network of technology experts, VARs, and MSPs nationwide.

Point5 sits between enterprises and the carrier ecosystem, owning design, sourcing, delivery, and post-sale support. The company serves multi-site enterprises across regulated industries pharma, finance, AEC, and healthcare with services spanning data and voice optimization, connectivity and colocation sourcing, and network transformation for organizations migrating off legacy MPLS or managing dispersed global footprints.

For Sandler's technology experts, Point5 solves a persistent channel problem: complex, multi-site connectivity deals that fall apart in delivery. Partners bring the relationship; Point5 carries the delivery risk and owns what happens next.

"Complex connectivity deals live and die on execution, not just carrier relationships," said Brandon Byrne, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Point5. "By joining Sandler's network, we bring our practitioner-led model directly to those deals, ensuring there's a team behind every partner that will get it done."

"Point5 fills an important need for Partners pursuing high-value Connectivity deals in regulated and global environments," said Mark Phaneuf, SVP, Channel – East and Canada. "They give our Partners access to many new suppliers throughout the world that are unique to Sandler and were previously not in the Channel. Point5's vendor-agnostic, execution-first approach provides another way to help our Partners support their clients with specialized Connectivity requirements. We're pleased to add them to our portfolio and have had some large wins already!"

Through this partnership, Sandler Partners can now offer their clients Point5's full capabilities, including data and voice optimization, colocation sourcing, MPLS migration, and post-sale support with direct engineer access.

About Point5 Managed Services

Point5 is a Managed Connectivity Provider (MCP) built to close the Execution Gap between what carriers promise and what enterprises experience in delivery. Point5 owns design, sourcing, delivery, and support end to end, with senior practitioners staying on the account. Point5 serves multi-site, global, and regulated enterprises across pharma, finance, AEC, and healthcare. Visit www.point5.net or contact [email protected].

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower its network of leading independent Sales Partners to deliver a comprehensive range of technology solutions to organizations worldwide, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), and Continuity. Its community-focused approach enables Partners to identify the right solutions for customers quickly and objectively from a diverse portfolio of 220+ Providers.

Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to an innovative suite of sales tools within the Sandler Portal—including SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center—several of which are AI-powered, all backed by a robust support network, dedicated Sales Engineering expertise, and rich marketing resources. Together, these tools and resources empower Partners to focus on what they do best: delivering quality, value, performance, innovative solutions, unmatched expertise, and exceptional service to their clients.

Members of the Sandler Partners community also benefit from the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a dedicated team committed to ensuring commissions are accurately identified, tracked, and paid. Visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

SOURCE Point5