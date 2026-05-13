Pointcare Launches Coverage Advocacy Platform for 192 Million Americans

Upgraded mobile experience doubles retention rates—delivering real-time coverage visibility, household enrollment, and proactive renewal management for the 2.0 million patients Pointcare serves across 90+ community health centers.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointcare, the leading coverage management platform for community health centers (CHCs), today announced the general availability of its upgraded patient-centric experience—the first real advocacy and coverage management platform built specifically for America's patients on publicly subsidized programs. AltaMed, one of the nation's largest federally qualified health centers, improved their retention rate by 104% after implementing Pointcare's automated systems. Community health centers interested in deploying the experience for their patient population are invited to contact Pointcare at www.pointcare.com.

For the roughly 192 million Americans on Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace plans, or who remain uninsured, no equivalent infrastructure has ever existed. According to Pointcare data, the majority of Medicaid terminations are procedural—driven by missed notices, incomplete paperwork, or outdated contact information rather than actual ineligibility. As H.R. 1 intensifies redetermination cycles and adds new compliance requirements, patients need an advocate more than ever.

"Millions of patients lose coverage every month, often without realizing it until they show up for care. Our platform stops that from happening. If you get healthcare through your employer, you have HR, benefits advisors, and enrollment portals managing coverage on your behalf. If you don't, you've had nothing. Pointcare is changing that."

— Everett Lebherz, Co-Founder and CEO, Pointcare

What the Upgraded Experience Delivers

Real-time coverage visibility. Patients no longer have to guess whether they are covered. The app automatically checks coverage status and delivers instant, human-readable updates—so patients can attend appointments and fill prescriptions with complete confidence. When a renewal is due or a lapse occurs, patients receive an alert immediately.

Household coverage management. The application guides patients through a brief household-building process, determines who qualifies for which program across Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace plans, and submits applications for every family member in a single seamless flow. One survey. One process. Everyone covered.

Multi-program enrollment. Patients can apply across Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace plans in a single session, without jumping between websites or answering the same questions twice. When Medicaid is not an option, Pointcare works with licensed brokers to match patients to Marketplace plans, many available for as little as $10–$20 per month.

Targeted, personalized experiences. Whether a patient scans a QR code at a clinic, receives an outreach message after a lapse notice, or opens the app during a qualifying life event, the experience adapts to their specific situation—in their language, on their device, with human assistance available.

HIPAA and SOC 2 compliant. Patient data is used for one purpose only: enrollment. Plain-language explanations at every step ensure patients understand exactly what they are sharing and why.

Proven Impact

AltaMed, one of the nation's largest federally qualified health centers, improved their retention rate by 104% after implementing Pointcare's automated systems. "Our shared vision and open collaboration with Pointcare have been central to our success. We've provided feedback that has directly led to product improvements and better value reporting." - Robert U. Young, MD, VP of Financial Patient Services, AltaMed. For CHC staff, automated outreach, document upload via phone camera, and household-level eligibility screening reduce administrative burden while improving the financial resilience that keeps community health centers serving their communities.

Built for What Is Coming Next

H.R. 1 introduces semi-annual redeterminations for the Medicaid expansion population, work requirement verification, monthly address verification mandates, and updated citizenship eligibility standards. Each new requirement creates a new action item for patients—and a new risk of coverage loss.

Pointcare's combination of organizational coverage management and proactive patient-facing advocacy ensures that no single missed step costs a patient their coverage. For work requirements, Pointcare helps patients track qualifying hours and upload verification documentation directly through the app. For redeterminations, the platform keeps contact information current so notices reach the right place.

Availability

The upgraded Pointcare patient-centric experience is available now. Community health centers interested in deploying the experience are invited to contact Pointcare directly at www.pointcare.com. Current Pointcare customers will find that existing organizational coverage management workflows connect seamlessly to the new patient experience, with no additional implementation requirements.

ABOUT POINTCARE

Founded in 2012, Pointcare is the leading coverage management platform, managing coverage for over 2.0 million patients across 90+ community health centers. Dedicated to ensuring seamless access to healthcare for millions of Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace plan members and the health centers that serve them, Pointcare provides real-time visibility into coverage status, automates renewals, and simplifies the complexities of publicly subsidized healthcare programs. For more information, visit www.pointcare.com

SOURCE Pointcare