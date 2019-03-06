PointClickCare Extends Market Leadership with QuickMAR Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual MHA Business Summit – PointClickCare Technologies, the leader in cloud-based software technology for the long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living industries, today announced its recent acquisition of QuickMAR. The combination of two leading organizations will offer senior living customers and pharmacy partners greater flexibility in how they adopt and scale their resident care strategies while working through a single technology vendor.

"PointClickCare is unwavering in our commitment to positively impact resident outcomes, which is why our focus is to offer a flexible technology foundation that responds to and grows with our customers' needs," said Mike Wessinger, chief executive officer, PointClickCare. "The acquisition of QuickMAR expands and strengthens our health and wellness portfolio, provides our customers with more flexibility and choice in medication management solutions, and enables us to service a more diverse set of senior living communities."

QuickMAR will continue to offer its market-leading platform, CareSuite Manager, through a separate business unit. The company's leadership and staff will remain the same.

"We are confident that our partnership with PointClickCare will further strengthen our ability to assist senior living and LTPAC providers, and their pharmacy partners, in providing high-quality care to their residents," said Reed DeMordaunt, CEO and co-founder, QuickMAR.

"As our organization enters a new business chapter, our mission will remain the same: to improve medication accuracy and enhance resident safety with cutting-edge technology solutions," said Stan Turner, President and co-founder, QuickMAR.

As PointClickCare continues to invest in QuickMAR, its solutions and services, it will also examine opportunities to further enhance its integrated medication management solution.

"The pharmacy market is extremely important to us and we want to extend our suite of products, services, and support to this segment," said Andy Brigant, vice president, pharmacy practice group, PointClickCare. "By joining forces with QuickMAR – also a trusted industry partner – we are offering an unprecedented level of choice, flexibility, and expertise in the market. Whether providers and pharmacies choose PointClickCare's fully integrated medication management solution or the QuickMAR CareSuite solution, they will be set on a path to expand into and benefit from the full power of the PointClickCare platform."

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare Technologies Inc., helps long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational health, attracting and retaining the right staff, and connecting to the right partners and insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 16,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About QuickMAR

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, QuickMAR offers a leading medication management solution for the long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) market. Its customers include pharmacies, senior living facilities, rehab hospitals, group homes, correctional facilities, behavioral health providers and more. It serves the senior living market in the US and internationally and has been recognized as the leader in medication management in the long-term post care industry. The company's mission is to provide leading-edge software innovations for medication and care management to ensure the highest possible level of resident care and safety in the senior living market. QuickMAR's solutions are designed to reduce medication errors, paperwork inefficiencies and administrative duties for our customers, while dynamically linking them to their LTPAC pharmacy partner. For more information about QuickMAR, visit its website at www.quickmar.com.

SOURCE PointClickCare Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pointclickcare.com

